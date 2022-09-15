Air Canada ordered to pay passengers $2,000 for flight cancellation due to lack of crew

The recent decision by Canada’s transport regulator in favor of two Air Canada passengers whose flight was delayed is the latest development in an ongoing battle over whether airlines should compensate passengers for flight disruptions caused by crew shortages.

In the decision published August 25 The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) ordered Air Canada to pay passenger Lisa Crawford and her son $1,000 each in compensation following a flight cancellation that caused their August 2021 trip from their hometown of Fort St. John, British Columbia, to Halifax was delayed by almost 16 hours.

According to the CTA, Air Canada initially told Crawford that the flight cancellation was due to a crew shortage related to COVID-19 and was safety related, so she was not entitled to compensation.

The airline’s response prompted Crawford to take his case to the CTA, a quasi-judicial tribunal.

“Human resources management and other aspects of operations are the responsibility of the employer,” Crawford said in an email to CBC News.

The CTA agreed, stating in its decision that Air Canada provided no evidence “establishing that a crew shortage was unavoidable despite proper planning”, so Crawford and her son should be compensated.

Under Canadian Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR)airlines must pay compensation – up to $1,000 per passenger – only if the flight cancellation or delay is under the airline’s control and is not required for safety reasons.

“I was excited about the opening of the CTA,” Crawford said, although she and others doubt whether the case will carry much weight.

It’s because WestJet recently filed a request for address a similar decision by the CTA in July when WestJet was ordered to compensate a passenger for a flight delay due to lack of crew. The airline contends that the CTA’s decision was erroneous as it was based on a misinterpretation of the Canadian Air Passenger Regulations.

“Given the ongoing controversy over how the rules should be interpreted and/or applied, I believe the real outcome of my case, and probably many others, remains to be seen,” Crawford said.

WATCH | According to experts, the rules for compensating for flight disruptions need to be revised: Experts call for a review of traveler compensation rules for flight disruptions Duration 2:08 The Canadian Transportation Agency says it has received more than 7,000 complaints from airline passengers about flight disruptions since May. New refund rules coming into effect next month are expected to help some passengers, but there are still growing concerns that airlines have too much wiggle room to avoid paying.

Legal battles raise questions

According to the CTA, 13,743 air passenger complaints have been received since May 1, of which 87% are related to flight disruptions.

The CTA’s July 8 ruling in the WestJet case was meant to help clear up some of these compensation disputes.

In this case, WestJet initially denied compensation to passenger Owen Laro of Ottawa for the canceled flight, stating that it “was affected by the availability of a flight crew member and was necessary for safety reasons.”

In his decision CTA clarified that personnel issues usually require compensation because they are usually the responsibility of the airline and cannot be classified as a safety issue.

The agency also ordered WestJet to pay Laro $1,000.

“Training and staffing are under the control of the airline, and therefore shortages are under the control of the airline unless there is good evidence to the contrary,” said CTA spokesman Tom Oommen. in an interview . “That’s a high threshold.”

But in a motion filed with the Federal Court of Appeals on Aug. 10, WestJet argued that, under APPR, the CTA cannot assume that a crew shortage warrants compensation and then place the burden on airlines to rebut that fact.

Consumer advocate and lawyer John Lawford said WestJet is offering a narrow interpretation of the rules and that the July CTA decision proceeded to correct them.

“[The airline is] saying “That’s good, the actual wording of the rules is all we’ll abide by and we’ll sue.” “

WestJet, CTA and Passenger Laro declined to comment on the case.

John Gradek, lecturer in aviation management at McGill University, believes some airlines will continue to deny compensation to passengers for flight disruptions caused by lack of crew, unless a law is passed by a court. (Francois Sov/CBC)

Former Air Canada chief executive John Gradek said he believes some airlines will continue to deny compensation for flight disruptions caused by crew shortages unless a law is passed by a court.

“They will continue down this path until they are told otherwise,” said Hradek, lecturer and coordinator of the aviation management program at McGill University.

“They will keep trying to leave without paying because it’s a very serious expense.”

@westjet

“After reviewing your booking, we are unable to approve your claim for compensation as the most significant reason for the disruption to your flight was a flight crew shortage”

Obviously this is my problem…

Never fly a Westjet. Is always. Worst airline. –@MICKDARKVOICE

Nothing compares to rejection @aircanada in compensation for the abolition of the shortage of crew. the girl feels like she really has all the benefits of gold status @staralliance! pic.twitter.com/R7of9da6DA –@emily13424099

“The minister should spank these guys”

CBC News asked Air Canada if, like WestJet, it plans to appeal the CTA’s decision that it must pay compensation to Crawford and her son.

Press Secretary Peter Fitzpatrick responded that the airline could not comment on the decision as it was still reviewing the decision.

But Air Canada is already involved in a legal battle that calls into question Canadian compensation rules. The airline is one of more than a dozen applicants, including the International Air Transport Association, who filed a motion in 2019 for an appeal APPROVED

In this case, which is still pending before the Federal Court of Appeals, the applicants argue that the rules are “not valid” for international flights because they differ from Montreal Conventionan agreement adopted by many countries, including Canada, which establishes the responsibility of airlines for flight disruptions.

“I suspect we will know before Christmas from the Federal Court of Appeals whether the entire APPR regime will be lifted or not,” said Lawford, executive director of the Center for Public Interest Advocacy.

WATCH | Passengers say they are being unfairly denied compensation: Travelers say they are being unfairly denied compensation for Air Canada flight cancellations Duration 2:01 Some travelers say they are being denied compensation for canceled Air Canada flights as the airline claims the disruptions were “due to lack of crew” and are out of their control.

Lawford said federal transport minister Omar Algabra should help passengers with compensation claims by issuing a stern message to airlines that they must comply with compensation rules set by the CTA.

“The minister should spank these guys, these airlines, and say, ‘How dare you, how dare you break my rules,’” Lawford said.

Since August, Alghabra has repeatedly publicly warned airlines that they must comply with the rules.

“Passengers have rights and they need to be respected,” he said. in a statement just last week . “We will continue to protect the interests of passengers when travel does not go according to plan.”

But so far, the warnings have not reduced the flow of air passenger complaints to the CTA; more than 23,000 complaints have now accumulated.