Air Canada is rejecting some claims for compensation, citing the lack of staff as a “security issue”.

Less than four hours before departure, Ryan Farrell was surprised to learn that his flight from Yellowknife to Calgary had been cancelled.

Air Canada cited “crew restrictions” and rebooked it for the plane departing 48 hours after the flight’s original departure time on June 17.

Farrell was even more surprised six weeks later when he learned that his request for compensation had been denied due to lack of staff.

“Because your Air Canada flight was delayed/cancelled due to lack of crew due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, the compensation you are requesting does not apply because the delay/cancellation was due to a security issue. — said in an email from the customer service department dated July 29.

Rejection “is like a slap in the face,” Farrell said.

“If they don’t have a spare crew that could be replaced, then the flight [was] canceled because they failed to assemble a crew, not because any other factor would make the flight inherently unsafe,” he said in an email.

“I think airlines are trying to exploit the general emotional connection that people make between ‘COVID-19’ and ‘safety’, when in reality if you check their logic it won’t hold up.”

Not a unique problem

Air Canada’s response to Farrell’s complaint was no exception. In a Dec. 29 memo, the company instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by understaffing as a “safety” issue, excluding traveler compensation under federal regulations. This policy remains in effect.

The Canadian Charter of Passenger Rights, Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR), requires airlines to pay up to $1,000 in compensation for cancellations or significant delays due to causes beyond the control of the carrier when notice is received 14 days or less before departure. However, airlines do not have to pay if the change was necessary for safety reasons.

The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA), a quasi-judicial federal agency, says treating staff shortages as a safety issue violates federal regulations.

“If the shortage of crew is caused by the act or omission of the carrier, the violation will be deemed to be within the control of the carrier for the purposes of the APPR. Thus, an infringement caused by a lack of crew should not be considered “necessary for safety reasons”. “When a carrier caused a safety issue through their actions,” the agency said in an email.

This position reinforces a decision made on July 8 — three weeks before Farrell learned he had been denied compensation — when the CTA used nearly identical language in a dispute over another carrier’s flight. The regulatory panel’s decision in the case emphasized airlines’ obligation to plan ahead “to ensure that the carrier has sufficient personnel to provide the services it offers for sale.”

Air Canada has an operating policy, lawyer says

In a December memorandum that was released at the height of the Omicron COVID-19 wave, Air Canada said: “Effective immediately, crew-caused flight cancellations are considered to be under the control of the carrier – for safety reasons.”

“Customers affected by these flight cancellations will continue to be eligible for standard procedures such as hotel stays, meals, etc. but will no longer be eligible for APPR claims/monetary compensation.”

The headquarters directive stated that this position would be “temporary.” But Air Canada acknowledged in a July 25 email that the policy “remains in place given the ongoing exceptional circumstances caused by COVID options.”

Gábor Lukács, president of the Air Passenger Rights Group, said Air Canada was “unlawfully” using the Charter of Passenger Rights to avoid paying compensation and urged the transport regulator to take stricter action.

“They misclassify things that are clearly not safety related,” he said of Canada’s largest airline, calling the policy “blatant”.

Consumers can challenge an airline’s denial of a claim by filing a complaint with the CTA. However, as of May, the agency’s number of complaints exceeded 15,300 air travel complaints.

Air Canada tries to prevent compensation claims: lawyer

Lukács also noted that European Union rules do not exclude, for security reasons, situations requiring compensation in case of cancellation or delay. Payouts are only excluded as a result of “extraordinary circumstances” such as weather or political instability.

“This document, along with previous statements and behavior since the start of the pandemic, shows that Air Canada’s priority is clearly to try to limit the costs of flight cancellations rather than provide good service to its customers,” said Sylvie de Belfeuil, spokesperson for Air Canada. said a lawyer from Quebec-based advocacy group Option consommateurs after examining a copy of the directive.

She said Air Canada is primarily looking to keep passengers from requesting compensation. “This tactic, in our opinion, does not indicate that the company cares about its customers.”

Air Canada disagrees with this characterization.

“Air Canada had and continues to have more employees, in proportion to its flight schedule, compared to pre-pandemic times,” the company said in an emailed statement, indicating that it has done its best to prepare for operational disruptions.

“Air Canada is following all public health directives as part of its safety culture, and during the Omicron wave last winter that impacted the availability of some crew members, we revised our policies to better assist customers on their journeys with enhanced customer service in the event of flight cancellations. related to the crew fighting COVID”.

John Gradek, head of McGill University’s aviation management program, said the transportation agency was partly responsible for the “fiasco” because it set more lenient rules than in Europe and the United States.

“Carriers are doing their best to point the finger and state that delays are out of their control to reduce liability,” he said in an email.