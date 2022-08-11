Air Canada and WestJet continue to deny compensation for flight disruptions caused by lack of crew

A recent decision by the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) was supposed to help clear up the flight compensation situation.

When issuing July 8 WestJet decisiontransport regulator explained that As a general rule, airlines cannot refuse compensation to passengers for flight disruptions caused by lack of crew.

However, this clarification only fueled the ire of some passengers, including Franck Michel, who has since been denied compensation due to lack of crew.

“It’s insulting,” said Michel the Marquis of Sask.

He and his wife Lee flew with Air Canada in June. The couple’s flight from Regina to Victoria was delayed by more than five hours. Then the second leg of their return flight was cancelled, so the couple spent the night at the Vancouver airport.

“I have arthritis and it hurts and hurts and I sleep on a fucking concrete floor,” Michel, 67, said.

After Air Canada canceled his flight, Michel, 67, spent the night on the floor of Vancouver Airport. (Frank Michel)

The couple applied for compensation, which would have been $2,800 if they had qualified. But in late July, Air Canada dismissed Michels’ claim. In two separate emails seen by CBC News, the airline said each flight disruption was “due to crew restrictions” related to COVID-19 and was “safety related.”

According to federal rules airlines must pay compensation – up to $1,000 per passenger – only if the flight disruption is under the airline’s control and is not safety related.

Michelle argues that Air Canada is not playing by the rules.

“The CTA has already made it clear that lack of crew is not an acceptable excuse,” he said. “It’s not a security issue. This is a management issue. You must manage your resources.”

“This decision doesn’t seem to mean anything.”

Last month, the CTA issued a clarification on a case in which WestJet denied compensation to a passenger, saying his flight was canceled for safety reasons due to lack of crew.

In its ruling, the CTA emphasized that personnel matters are largely the responsibility of the airline and usually require compensation. Thus, he ordered WestJet to pay the passenger $1,000.

“Training and staffing are under the control of the airline, and therefore a shortage of crew is under the control of the airline, unless there is good evidence to the contrary,” CTA spokesman Tom Oommen said in an interview. “That’s a high threshold.”

Oommen said the CTA’s decision would help airlines comply with the rules, but some passengers remain skeptical.

“This decision doesn’t seem to mean anything,” said Jennifer Peach of Langley, British Columbia, who booked a trip with WestJet for a wedding last month in St. John’s with her husband.

They almost didn’t make it. WestJet canceled their connecting flight and Peach said the airline then offered to rebook their flight a day later, which would mean they would miss the wedding.

Luckily, Peach found a Porter Airlines flight that would take the couple to St. John’s about five hours later than scheduled, but still just in time for the wedding. She said WestJet told her to book a flight and apply for compensation.

Peach asked WestJet for the $773 she paid for Porter’s flight, as well as compensation for the couple’s delayed trip. On August 2, WestJet denied both requests, saying in an email seen by CBC News that the flight cancellation “was due to crew availability and was necessary for safety reasons.”

This didn’t sit well with Peach, especially in light of the recent CTA decision.

“I don’t know what’s going on here,” she said. “I would imagine that if the Canadian Transportation Agency makes such a decision, then it will become a benchmark for all these [claims].”

Execution options “may include penalties”: CTA

WestJet and Air Canada declined to comment on individual cases, but both said they were complying with federal air travel regulations. WestJet has stated that safety is its top priority. Air Canada said airlines should not be penalized for flight cancellations for safety reasons.

Air passenger rights expert Ian Jack said the CTA needs to threaten airlines with harsh sanctions, such as public stigma and heavy fines, if they don’t comply with compensation provisions.

“The main concern is that the regulator is not putting fear into the hearts of carriers to force them to follow the rules,” said Jack, spokesman for the Canadian Automobile Association, a non-profit travel agency.

“They need to know that they can be caught, embarrassed and held accountable by the regulator.”

This graph shows the compensation that air passengers may be entitled to depending on the length of their flight delay. (SHS)

CTA’s Ommen suggested tough penalties could be applied to non-compliant airlines.

“We’re really looking at all enforcement options… which could include fines.”

Meanwhile Michelle and Peach filed a complaint with the GTS. However, they can wait a long time. The agency is currently handling more than 15,000 backlogs of complaints, Oommen said.

He said the CTA had recently made changes to streamline the complaints process and was trying to hire more staff.

@AirCanada How do I appeal a rejected request for flight delay compensation? The reason for the delay was the lack of flight crew… is the staffing not under your control? –@KateNesbitt2

@WestJet I expect more from your “customer oriented” company. Could you please explain why our claim for compensation was denied as it was a crew personnel issue. Don’t you plan crews so you do it under your control??? #flightdelay #poorcustomerservice –@AShutsa

But Jack said he was concerned that the backlog could encourage airlines to break the rules because any repercussions would be far in the future.

“Today they don’t have to pay, and who knows, maybe in 2025 they might have to pay money.”