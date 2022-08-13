Aid helps Ukraine achieve “beneficial outcomes”.

Russia still retains a huge advantage in the size of its arsenal, and Ukraine has suffered greatly during the war. Up to 200 soldiers were killed at some point every day; the United Nations estimates that the civilian death toll has exceeded 5,000; and several cities in the country were razed to the ground. But since the capture of the eastern part of the Luhansk region at the end of June, Moscow has not had any major territorial acquisitions.

Ukraine received support on Thursday when defense ministers from 26 countries, including the UK and Denmark, promised about $1.55 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Ben Wallace, the UK defense secretary, said the aid would include more multiple rocket launchers and long-range missiles.

“We don’t get tired,” Mr. Wallace said of his country’s continued support for Ukraine.

Morten Bodskov, Denmark’s defense minister, said his country would not only help with weapons, but also help train troops.

The aid, which Mr. Zelensky has repeatedly called for since the start of the war, has been added to another package from the United States announced earlier this week. On Monday, the Pentagon said it would send more munitions as part of a new batch of arms and supplies worth up to $1 billion. That being said, the United States has sent more than $9 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.