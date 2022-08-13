Aid helps Ukraine achieve “beneficial outcomes”.

As the war drags on, Ukraine has managed to contain Russia’s gains over the past month, thanks in large part to continued support from the United States and its European allies, as well as help from guerrillas on the ground.
After months of stubborn warfare in which Ukraine lost territory, Kyiv was recently able to halt Russia’s advance and force Russia to suffer heavy casualties, with up to 500 Russian troops being killed or injured by some estimates every day.
John Spencer, a retired army officer and head of urban warfare research at the Madison Policy Forum, said that although Ukraine has lost tactical ground in some regions, its forces have managed to weaken the Russian military.
“They also forced the Russians to waste resources they can’t replace,” Mr. Spencer said. “You don’t want to say that they are winning the war because there is so much to fight, but in fact, by all measures that you can think of, especially in geopolitical and military terms, they are achieving outweighing successes.”
Russia still retains a huge advantage in the size of its arsenal, and Ukraine has suffered greatly during the war. Up to 200 soldiers were killed at some point every day; the United Nations estimates that the civilian death toll has exceeded 5,000; and several cities in the country were razed to the ground. But since the capture of the eastern part of the Luhansk region at the end of June, Moscow has not had any major territorial acquisitions.
Ukraine received support on Thursday when defense ministers from 26 countries, including the UK and Denmark, promised about $1.55 billion in military aid to Ukraine. Ben Wallace, the UK defense secretary, said the aid would include more multiple rocket launchers and long-range missiles.
“We don’t get tired,” Mr. Wallace said of his country’s continued support for Ukraine.
Morten Bodskov, Denmark’s defense minister, said his country would not only help with weapons, but also help train troops.
The aid, which Mr. Zelensky has repeatedly called for since the start of the war, has been added to another package from the United States announced earlier this week. On Monday, the Pentagon said it would send more munitions as part of a new batch of arms and supplies worth up to $1 billion. That being said, the United States has sent more than $9 billion in aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country on February 24.
Mr. Spencer said that maintaining such continued support from Western countries required “as much fighting as actual fighting with Russian troops, to the point of demonstrating to the world that they are fighting a just war.”
The country’s support came not only in the form of aid packages, but also through assistance on the ground in the form of partisans, resistance fighters who help the Ukrainian military in Russian-occupied territory.
At least five fighter-bombers and three multirole aircraft were “almost certainly destroyed or severely damaged” this week in explosions at an airbase in Crimea, according to a British military intelligence report released on Friday. Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, has largely avoided attacks since February, with the base far from a recognizable front line.
One senior Ukrainian official said the attacks were carried out with the help of partisans, but the government did not claim responsibility for the attack.
The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said “the Kremlin is scrambling to find any reinforcements” to replenish its devastated troop ranks.
On Saturday, the paper said there were growing signs that Moscow would continue to expand the Kremlin’s direct control over Russian arms manufacturers and other military-related industries as it tries to prop up the protracted hostilities.