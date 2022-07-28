AI predicts the shape of nearly every protein known to science

In 2020, an artificial intelligence lab called DeepMind unveiled technology that can predict the shape of proteins, the microscopic mechanisms that govern the behavior of the human body and all other living things.

A year later, the lab shared a tool called AlphaFold with scientists and released predicted shapes for more than 350,000 proteins, including all proteins expressed in the human genome. This immediately changed the course of biological research. If scientists can identify the shapes of proteins, they can accelerate the understanding of disease, create new drugs, and explore the mysteries of life on Earth in other ways.

Now DeepMind has published predictions for almost every protein known to science. On Thursday, the London-based lab, owned by the same parent company as Google, said it had added more than 200 million predictions to an online database freely available to scientists around the world.