Ahead of Pelosi’s expected trip, Quiet Defiance in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan. There is an unsettling debate in Washington over whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi should risk a visit. There was anger and threats in Beijing. In Taiwan, where Ms. Pelosi is expected to land late Tuesday night, the new outbreak of tension was met with restrained defiance.

Politicians from Taiwan’s two main political parties have offered support for the trip, a sentiment shared by many in the self-governing democracy of more than 23 million that China claims as its own. While China was releasing videos of planes and missiles flying to menacing music, one popular meme in Taiwan remade Ms. Pelosi into a powerful Taoist goddess. The Taiwanese politician made a bet on the distribution of chicken cutlets for her visit.

The Taiwanese, accustomed to living in one of the most dangerous geopolitical places in the world, took the prospect of a visit calmly. This steely nonchalance belies a political reality that has hardened over the past decade: Many in Taiwan are tired of Chinese threats and crave support from the United States.