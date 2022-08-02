Ahead of Pelosi’s expected trip, Quiet Defiance in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan. There is an unsettling debate in Washington over whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi should risk a visit. There was anger and threats in Beijing. In Taiwan, where Ms. Pelosi is expected to land late Tuesday night, the new outbreak of tension was met with restrained defiance.
Politicians from Taiwan’s two main political parties have offered support for the trip, a sentiment shared by many in the self-governing democracy of more than 23 million that China claims as its own. While China was releasing videos of planes and missiles flying to menacing music, one popular meme in Taiwan remade Ms. Pelosi into a powerful Taoist goddess. The Taiwanese politician made a bet on the distribution of chicken cutlets for her visit.
The Taiwanese, accustomed to living in one of the most dangerous geopolitical places in the world, took the prospect of a visit calmly. This steely nonchalance belies a political reality that has hardened over the past decade: Many in Taiwan are tired of Chinese threats and crave support from the United States.
Ms. Pelosi’s trip, if it happens, would be the highest-level visit by a US official in 25 years and a diplomatic coup, albeit symbolic, for Taiwan. Such visible displays of international support are rare for Taiwan, which Beijing has systematically isolated from global institutions and diplomatic recognition.
Talk of a visit was not without concern for Taiwan. On Tuesday morning, its military said it would be stepping up its alert in anticipation of a potential Chinese response, while the island’s stock market plunged nearly 2 percent on geopolitical worries about the trip, which sent global stocks broadly down.
Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is approaching a dangerous political moment cautiously. Although she was on the verge of a major diplomatic victory, she made no public comment about the trip, likely to avoid escalating an already tense situation and embarrassment if it didn’t. Known to be a cautious and pragmatic operator, Ms. Cai let others speak instead.
Some support came from the most unexpected quarters. Two adherents of the generally Chinese-friendly Kuomintang party, former President Ma Ying-jeou and party chairman Eric Chu, cautiously welcomed the possibility of Ms. Pelosi’s visit over the weekend.
In the run-up to local elections, politicians from Ms. Cai’s party spoke out more freely. Colas Yotaka, a former Democratic Progressive Party member and Hualien County magistrate candidate, said Ms. Pelosi made the decision to go and that most Taiwanese would support the visit.
“It makes us feel less isolated and gives us hope to see that even in difficult circumstances, there are still people who hold on to their beliefs and ideals,” she wrote.
While some Taiwanese criticized the visit as unnecessarily provocative, many others echoed Ms. Kolas Yotaka’s sentiments. Chen Mei-ying, a sales manager in the central city of Taichung, called it “a boost to Taiwan’s democracy,” adding, “We must directly confront the threat from China and welcome it courageously.”
For most of its modern political existence, Taiwan has been caught between two giant rivals: the United States and China.
For decades, it has been subjected to the oppressive martial law of the US-backed regime of Chiang Kai-shek, who fled to the island after being overthrown by Mao Zedong’s revolution. In the 1950s, Beijing and Washington came close to going to war twice when China attacked the territories controlled by Taiwan.
The dynamics of the Cold War eventually gave way to more pragmatic ties in the 1980s and 1990s as Taiwan democratized and China opened up its economy after the Cultural Revolution self-destructed.
New housing restrictions were tested in 1995 and 1996 when China objected to then-Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui’s visit to Cornell University, his alma mater. China fired rockets near Taiwan’s main island as a warning to Mr. Lee, and as Taiwan prepared for its first open presidential election. That crisis came to an end when President Bill Clinton sent two carrier groups from the 7th Fleet to opposite ends of the Taiwan Strait.
Today, Taiwan is once again caught in the web of great power warfare. China is both its biggest trading partner and its biggest existential threat. Under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, military behavior has become more common, with Chinese warplanes and ships frequently cruising near the island.
The United States, Taiwan’s main security guarantor, has often seemed to be distracted by internal issues and conflicts elsewhere—most recently, the war in Ukraine—even though Taiwan enjoys rare congressional bipartisan support. Taiwan’s economic hub is also the cornerstone of the electronics supply chain and perhaps the world’s most important source of modern microchips.
While there is a stalemate between the two powers, it’s unclear how long it can last, as posturing on each side over China’s claims to the island and the seas around it has led to an easing of tensions. For Taiwanese, often overlooked in the great power storm and onslaught over their own future, Ms. Pelosi’s visit is an unusual acknowledgment of a history of democratic and economic success that many Taiwanese are proud of.
“Most Taiwanese will be delighted and will see this as an important sign of a strong US-Taiwan relationship, as well as positive recognition of Taiwan’s progress towards democracy by the world’s leading democratic superpower,” said Wen-Ti Song, a Taiwanese expert at China’s Australia Center in world at the National University of Australia.
Mr. Sun noted that some observers viewed the drama around the possible visit as political theatrical, but he said “sometimes the symbolism matters,” referring to President John F. Kennedy’s speech in West Berlin at the height of the Cold War.
“For Taiwan, such a symbolic gesture would be especially significant for US-Taiwanese relations in the absence of official relations, especially after the start of the war in Ukraine,” he said.
In Taiwan, partial bipartisan support for Ms. Pelosi’s visit underscored how far Taiwanese politics have come in the past decade.
Where once mainstream public opinion in Taiwan looked to China as an important trading partner and shied away from anything that could sway relations, there is now more willingness to fight back. After years of Chinese threats, military expansion, and the systematic dismantling of Hong Kong’s democratic institutions, supporting China’s views on Taiwan has become unacceptable to most politicians.
If Ms. Pelosi meets with the President of Taiwan, it won’t be Ms. Tsai’s first bold move to bring the United States closer. Ms. Tsai’s phone call to congratulate President-elect Donald Trump in 2016 broke precedent and irritated Beijing, with little repercussions for her or Taiwan.
When asked Tuesday morning about Ms. Pelosi’s trip, Taiwan’s foreign ministry declined to comment. One of the few senior officials who reached out to him was Premier Su Tseng-chang, who on Tuesday expressed deep gratitude to Ms. Pelosi for “support and kindness towards Taiwan,” adding that “any friendly foreign guest.”
Not everyone in Taiwan, a turbulent democracy, supported him, with some pointing out that Ms. Pelosi’s trip made Taiwan a pawn in a larger geopolitical struggle.
“Taiwan is in a passive position. This can only happen between two great powers,” said Liu Shao-chang, a 65-year-old retired marketer from the southern port city of Kaohsiung.
He said he was not worried about the visit, but only because Taiwan could do little about it.
“Taiwan cannot express its position: we cannot refuse, but we cannot welcome it either. If we welcome it, China will protest,” he said.
John Liu contributed reporting.