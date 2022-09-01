New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Philadelphia community leader who was fatally wounded in a shooting during a carjacking earlier this year says he no longer feels safe in the city where he was born and raised, as the nation prepares for President Biden’s address from America’s birthplace.

Raheem Bell, 27, died in April after being shot twice in the stomach. He overcame months of doctor visits, surgeries and a grueling recovery, but he still finds what happened to him “unbelievable.”

“I was born and raised in Philadelphia,” he said. “I’ve seen it happen around me but never thought it would happen to me.”

“Never,” he added, “would I think I would be a victim of gun violence.”

20 stab wounds in Philadelphia, woman with stab wounds in suicidal posture, neglect of homicide evidence: expert

Bell, an educator, was known in the city for his community advocacy even before he was attacked. He has stepped up his efforts in the wake of the events by organizing a local school drive and block party last month.

He founded a “home care agency focused on gunshot victims” with the goal of providing victims with “the care I needed.”

Philadelphia man dead, 14-year-old injured in car attack at gas station: Police

Bell was outside his home in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood on the morning of April 10 when four men approached him and dragged him from his 2015 Mercedes-Benz, a local affiliate. Fox 29 reported here time

“They demanded my vehicle,” he recalled to Fox News Digital, describing how he was sitting in the car at the time. “I gave my vehicle to the men and then shot him twice in the stomach.”

Gunmen wanted by Philadelphia police seen brandishing guns, shooting at parked cars while filming on phones

More than four months after the incident, Bell said he is still recovering, has a colostomy bag and will need more surgery.

He described how he had seen “an increase in violence before it happened to me” and “while it’s still increasing.”

He urged community leaders to find ways to combat violence.

Asked if he felt safe in Philadelphia, he paused and replied: “Honest answer, no. But I’m here.”

A man was shot after confronting catalytic converter thieves in Philadelphia; Search for 4 suspects

President Biden is scheduled to address the nation from Philadelphia’s Independence Hall on Thursday, and the White House said he will talk about the ongoing battle for the nation’s soul.

“He will talk about the progress we’ve made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And he will clarify who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden’s prime-time address comes at a time when homicides in the city are up slightly from the same time last year and the city’s rate of violent crime is up. The Philadelphia Police Department reported 364 homicides as of Wednesday, 2% more than the 357 reported at the same time last year.

As of August 28, overall violent crime in Philadelphia had increased by 7%, with robberies leading the charge, along with firearms. Homicides fell by 2.5% during the period, while shootings and shooting victims rose by 3% each, police statistics show.

Philadelphia armed robbery suspect shoots victim with his own gun: report

And 562 people were killed in Philadelphia in 2021 — the highest number since 2007, the earliest year for which the agency publishes statistics.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Wednesday, Mr. Bell said he hoped to hear a message from Biden that offered “just one change for Philadelphia.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Asked if he had a message for the president and other elected officials, he replied: “No words. No words to say.”