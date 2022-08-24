Ahead of 2022 playoff game, Packers Zach Heflin again fighting for roster spot

Green Bay, Wisc. – Jack Heflin walks the dog. It was cold, freezing to be sure, but he needed to get out of the house.

Back home, there is a football game on TV and no one is there to watch it. The Heflin family, visiting from out of town, was at Lambeau Field watching the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC divisional-round playoff game.

Not Heflin, despite being a member of the Packers only 24 hours earlier.

The defensive lineman understood why he was cut before the playoff game. Then as a rarely-used rookie, Jadarius Smith and Whitney Mercilus, who were returning from injury, needed his spot. But the Packers lost, meaning Heflin’s re-signing was postponed. For the next few days, Heflin had little to do, considering his career might be over.

The concern was premature, as the Packers re-signed Heflin before the offseason left, but the malaise was enough to show Heflin would do everything possible to prevent that from happening again.

“Knowing you don’t have a job and you don’t really want to, you’ve poured your whole life into it,” he said, “is something I never, ever want to experience again.”

That feeling has driven the Iowa alum this offseason. That’s the reason, no doubt among the Packers’ deepest unit, that the second-year undrafted free agent has found a way to stand out through training camp and the first two preseason games.

“It’s hard for me to be my own worst critic. So people tell me I play well, but I set a very high standard for myself,” said Heflin, who added his mother and girlfriend always tried to stop him from being too hard on himself.

“But it’s a good thing. There’s a reason I got to this point from the way I went. I won’t change my mindset and attitude going into games.”

The danger of that drive, Heflin is the first to admit, is the weight of self-criticism.

“I’m a little different that way,” he said. “All great athletes, none of them are mentally perfect. And that’s how they motivate themselves. ”

Against the 49ers, in the first preseason game, Heflin finished with four tackles, including one for a loss, and graded above 80, the barometer considered a good game. Against the Saints, Heflin finished with one tackle and, by his count, nearly four passes. This resulted in a very low grade.

Coach Matt LaFleur was quick to praise Heflin, saying he didn’t think he played poorly against New Orleans, before listing his attributes.

“I love the way he runs to the football and the effort he shows,” LaFleur said. “Every snap, one thing you can always count on with a guy like Jack, he’s going to give you everything he’s got.”

But good isn’t good enough when you know it can still bring you down. That stuck in Heflin’s mind. So he sat in his locker the next Sunday and only wanted to talk about what went wrong; Because if you know what went wrong, you can fix it.

“I actually took a step back against Saints, I didn’t feel I played up to my level,” he said. “Walking off the field, I wasn’t happy with my performance. I was happy to win as a team. But I was playing some good ball there after San Fran and those practices. But it’s just the little things that I’m struggling with.

“Trying to mess with my hands, not attacking my tip too much. But that’s why I was really focused in practice today. And I’ll focus on this whole thing next week until we play the game in Kansas City.

Heflin joked that his nickname was “a trash can full of dirt.” This is what his pre-draft scouting report read; A compliment to the defensive lineman, which means he’s immovable. His locker mate, tight end Robert Tonyan, said, “That’s an analogy, not a nickname.”

Well, an analogy, Heflin admitted. But he wants to emulate every aspect of his game and his place in this team. He knows what it takes to be successful and more importantly, he knows what it’s like to make the cut. It’s a trade, yes, but with roster cuts looming, Heflin is determined to stay in Green Bay.

“Everything is a learning experience,” he said. “And if you look at it that way, with a growth mindset, obviously, you’re going to grow out of it.

“Such a deep room, such a huge talent room. Guys like me don’t really have any expectations, quote, unquote, bottom of the room. So that’s how I see it. So I go out there and try to fly it and play free and play hard. Because, I mean, if you play hard, good things happen.