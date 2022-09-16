New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara joked that she sometimes feels insecure around her fellow judges. Heidi Klum.

The 50-year-old actress spoke about comparing herself to Klum, 49, in an interview with Fox News Digital following the season 17 finale of the talent competition show on Wednesday night.

“I mean, Heidi Klum, have you seen her? God, she’s a supermodel!” Vergara sizzled on the red carpet at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, California.

The “Modern Family” alum previously admitted that she prefers not to stand next to the 5’9 “Project Runway” host when she’s wearing high heels.

‘America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell remembers Queen Elizabeth II: ‘I have so much respect for her’

“Where is she?” asked Vergara. “I try to walk the red carpet when she’s gone. Even when I’m wearing high heels!”

On Wednesday, Lebanese all-female dance group Mayyas was named the Season 17 winners at the end of the show. Australian pole dancer Christy Sellers was the runner-up, the first time a woman had won the top two spots.

As winners “AGT”The group will receive a $1 million prize and a headline performance in Las Vegas

Vergara told Fox News Digital that she was “so excited” for Maya. “I get so attached to them that I train them or something like that,” she said.

She continued, “I’m so excited for them. I think these girls deserve to not only be on ‘AGT,’ but they deserve to win.”

“They are so good, the work behind their performance is like nothing else,” she said.

Vergara also thinks she has what it takes to win “AGT.” “Creativity, talent, luck.”

“And America will fall in love with them”.

Klum told Fox News Digital that she also believes America is right. “They are incredible. As I said before, they are Vegas-ready. I think they are a wonderful addition to ‘AGT’ in Las Vegas”.

“We already have a great show with a lot of our favorites from the past and they’ll be joining now and I think it’s going to be even more amazing.”

‘AGT’ Contestant Drake Milligan Called ‘The New Elvis of Country’ and His Texas Roots

Klum said her favorite moment of the season was seeing Maya perform for the first time at the auditions. “They’re just magic,” she explained.

“Usually you see dancers and everything is flat on the floor. They’re always piling on top of each other and creating new shapes and things, you know. It’s amazing here and it’s like ‘wow’ there.”

“They really brought something special to the show,” she added.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel gave an update on her daughter Leni, who recently started her first year of college. New York City. Along with her college studies, Leni is also following in her mother’s footsteps as she pursues a career in modeling.

“She’s doing double duty right now, doing all that,” Klum said. “And next week, we’re going to Milan for Milan Fashion Week. She’s working there so I’m excited to go there and see her. It’s fun.”

Klum recently reunited with her daughter in Manhattan as they attended the Daily Front Row Awards together during New York Fashion Week.

“AGT” judge Simon Cowell stated that he predicted Maya to win the competition.

“It’s like a wave, isn’t it? Just talent and joy and wonder,” he told Fox News Digital.

“It’s something we’ve never seen before. I think everyone who experienced it was just gobsmacked,” he added.

“I heard how many hours they put into it,” Cowell continued. “There are a lot of people in the crowd.”

Cowell described the group’s performance on finals night as “breaktakingly good”.

During last week’s semi-finals, an “AGT” judge Howie Mandel Maiyal declared that it was the best performance he had seen in all his years on the show.

“And apparently, I’m not the only one,” he told Fox News Digital. “I think America was right, and I’m excited that they won. I’m excited, and it seems like the world is excited about it.”

He continued, “And when I say world, if you look at the numbers digitally, YouTube and Facebook and everywhere else, there are hundreds and hundreds of millions of clicks.”

“Everybody wants to see them and now people have the opportunity to go to Vegas, to the Luxor and see them live. They’re worth the price of admission alone but we have the whole ‘AGT Live’ show there.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“AGT” host Terry Crews said in his post-show interview with Fox News Digital, “The Mayans definitely deserve it.”

“They changed dance forever,” he continued. “It’s a whole new style. I think people are copying it. They’re trying to do their version of what the Mayans do, but you have to go to Vegas now to see the Mayans forever.”

He praised the group for persevering in the face of adversity their homeland While working on their act.

“They come from such hardship. I mean, there were times when they could only rehearse for an hour because they only had electricity for an hour a day,” he explained.

“People don’t even know all the stuff they went through in Lebanon. And to come here and become an “AGT” champion and now have a home in Vegas where they can make this act bigger and better. It’s amazing.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Crews said he believes the group’s act is the “perfect theme” for the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, home of the show “America’s Got Talent Las Vegas Live.”

“It’s going to be very romantic and beautiful and wonderful,” he added.

“I can’t wait to bring my wife.”