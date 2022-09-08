New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“America’s Got Talent” judge Howie Mandel raved about Maya’s semifinals performance. presentation On Tuesday, contestant Christy Sellars said the judges’ reaction to her pole dancing act was “amazing.”

On the red carpet, Sellars told Fox News Digital that judge Simon Cowell62, spoke to her after the show about “an opportunity,” but did not divulge further details.

During the performance, Cowell also announced that the Lebanese all-female dance group, Mayyas, would be a “world-changing show”. Speaking to Fox News Digital, Mandel expressed his enthusiasm for Maiya.

“That was my favorite moment of the night,” the 66-year-old television personality said on the red carpet at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, California.

Mandel called the group’s show-stopping the best he’s seen in his 13 years on “AGT.”

“I watch every season, every episode. I watch every talent show, I watch everything. I’ve never seen a better case than Maya on a talent show,” he said.

“I’ve never seen so much professionalism, so much creativity, so much authenticity. You’re watching 36 people come together and become one hypnotic, powerful, beautiful being that I could have watched for two whole hours.”

The Canadian comedian continued, “It doesn’t matter if I see nothing but the Mayas tonight. It’s my favorite thing I’ve ever seen. And add to that where they come from and who they are.”

As a father of two daughters, Mandel explained that Maya’s performance and stated mission for women’s empowerment is an inspiration to women around the world.

He said that I believe in women empowerment and equality.

Mandel then addressed a Lebanese media outlet, saying, “I think this is sometimes a big problem in your part of the world.”

He said, “I’m not knocking anybody’s culture, but it’s hard for them and you to do the things you want to do and be as creative as you want, so that adds energy to where my heart beats.”

“It’s just amazing. As Simon said, it’s going to change the world, and if nothing else, it’s going to change people’s perception of their world and your world.”

Later in the interview, Mandel joked about how he managed to stay successful in the entertainment industry throughout his 45-year career.

“I’m very, very good at what I do,” he joked.

Maiyas’ performance was praised by all four judges. Sofia Vergara Having chosen the dance crew as her golden buzzer during the auditions, she jumped on stage to embrace the group members.

“Thirty-six women dancing as one — it’s magic,” the “Modern Family” alum, 50, said.

Heidi Klum49, told Mayas, “I think you’re Vegas ready.”

Aubrey Burchell, Jordan Conley, Blade 2 Blade, Kristen Cruz, Travis Japan, Max Ostler, Mervant Vera, Shu Takada and UrbanCrew are the other nine contestants vying for two slots in the finals.

The final elimination show of “AGT” takes place tonight and airs on NBC at 8 PM Eastern Time (ET) ahead of next week’s Season 17 finals.