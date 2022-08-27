New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Drake Milligan, an An aspiring country artist From Fort Worth, Texas stepped onto the “America’s Got Talent” stage, in front of four celebrity judges, thousands and millions of people watched at home, showing the world that he was ready to break into country music. With his band by his side, he wanted to “come out swinging” with his own original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do,” and the response he received was not what the budding country artist expected.

Two songs Milligan performed on “AGT,” “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” and “Kiss Goodbye All Night.” The country topped the charts. He received a standing ovation from all four judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara, and brought the rest of the audience to their feet. He reached the live shows through auditions and was one of two acts to make it to the show’s finale based on fan votes.

“The response has been quite a whirlwind,” Milligan told Fox News Digital, who has been called “country’s new Elvis.”

“I’m trying to enjoy every moment of it because it’s what you dream of as a songwriter and an entertainer,” he added.

Although “AGT” really catapulted Milligan into the limelight, a role that shared his powerful performances that engaged millions, the journey really began years ago. For Milligan, it started when he was young Growing up in Texas Just fascinated Elvis Presley.

Milligan put in years of work to prepare for that moment before her first “AGT” audition.

He grew up outside Fort Worth, Texas, in what he describes as a country home, where his father ran a scrapyard and his mother worked as a veterinarian. He grew up listening to classic country artists such as Merle Haggard, George Jones, George Strait and Alan Jackson, but music really began to influence him after seeing Elvis dress up when he was out to dinner with his family.

After that, he studied everything about Elvis by watching movies, performances and listening to songs, which eventually led to him getting the role of Milligan. Elvis on the CMT show “Sun Records.”

Through Milligan’s experience playing Elvis, he became acquainted with Chuck Mead, a member of the country band BR5-49, and learned more about performing and recording country music from him. For Milligan, playing Elvis on “Sun Records” was really what he knew he wanted to pursue as a country artist. It also allowed him to develop his appreciation of country music history.

“Now as a songwriter, I want to know who wrote it All my favorite songs And what happened behind the songs, who played my favorite songs and appreciated the history of country music and music that I love,” Milligan said.

“AGT” wasn’t the first competition show Milligan entered. He is Auditioned for “American Idol”. In late 2017 however he made the difficult decision to withdraw from the competition, taking the time to figure out who he was as an artist first and putting the work in front of having a platform where these types of performances could be offered.

“I didn’t do any work on being an artist, figuring out who I was, building a sound, I didn’t do any work on that,” Milligan says. “It’s going back to Nashville and deciding to put in the work, putting in the hours. I haven’t put in the hours yet. It’s writing every day, it’s being in the studio, it’s working on my voice. To go on a platform like that, I wanted to fully know who I was and stick to my guns and be ready to show the world who I am. .”

After he moved to Nashville, one of the first connections he made was a powerful one. He quickly connected with Tony Brown, who went on to produce Milligan’s EP and his debut album. Brown produced many artists Records including Reba McEntire, Also worked with Vince Gill, Brooks & Dunn and Elvis.

Another big part of Milligan’s act is the people he stars with. He found his band after moving to Nashville. His band projects the same energy that Milligan does, and together, they are able to create an engaging show with energy and a unique sound.

“These guys are great. They’re great people, first of all,” Milligan said of his band. “They’re really selfless guys and great people to be around and they’re amazing musicians.”

Milligan also talked about the influence his band had on his “AGT” journey.

“Having them on ‘AGT’ is huge. That’s a huge part, I think, of our success on AGT… because the energy that they bring and the excitement that they bring to it and their playfulness and everything, I think is a big part of the response that we’ve gotten.” “America’s Got Talent.”

A few years ago, Milligan thought he wasn’t ready for a platform, but all the work he’s poured into his country music career came to light during his “AGT” performance. Milligan discussed the difficulties of getting your name out there when trying to make it as an artist, and felt that the show was a great opportunity to “get in front of millions of people”.

“I mentioned to Simon at my audition that day that Elvis and The Beatles had ‘The Ed Sullivan Show.’ That was their big break, it was a way for them to have all of America see them at once, and ‘AGT’ was kind of like ‘The Ed Sullivan Show.’ I think there will be. It can change your life forever because so many people are watching it,” Milligan said.

According to Milligan, when he performs, he doesn’t just sing a song, but moves around the stage, dancing on his own and with his band members, adding another unique element to his style.

being “Elvis settled into music And his performance” over the years allowed parts of Elvis’ style to “rub off” and “become part of” Milligan.

“Elvis had a lot of great moves, but it was incorporated in my own way,” Milligan said. “You can play the music, you can sing it on the record…but when you’re on a show like ‘AGT,’ you want to show people your music, you don’t want to sing it to them. There’s a little drum fill or a little guitar part that’s cool to hear but really in To be a part and watch it…I try to be the character of the music and try to show people the music.”

Milligan’s world was turned upside down after his performances on “AGT,” and he describes the time after his auditions as “a whirlwind.” He released his five-song EP in July 2021 and has been on the road performing as much as he can, but since performing on “AGT,” it’s been unlike anything he’s experienced in his career so far.

“The audience at ‘AGT’ was amazing and very responsive, and then the people at home were seeing my music and sending it to the top of the charts,” Milligan said. “People are coming to the shows and they’re packing it. They’re singing along to all the songs.”

Another meaningful response to Milligan’s music was that he not only attracted country music fans, but found that many new people who might not have considered themselves country fans were listening to his music, seeing him perform, and becoming fans. of the genre.

“I think a lot of the reaction I got from ‘America’s Got Talent’ was, ‘I’m not a country music fan, but I love your performances and your voice, and I’m a country music fan now,'” Milligan said. “As a very passionate person Loves country music, Bringing people into the genre is a really special thing.”

The road ahead for Milligan includes his final “AGT” appearance next month, the end of the show and the release of his debut album. As for his final “AGT” appearance, Milligan plans to “raise the bar” beyond what he did in the live rounds.

“I want to take it to the next level, whatever it is, maybe show them a new side of me, maybe show them a new song and keep raising the bar,” Milligan said.

Milligan’s debut album, “Dallas/Fort Worth,” is also due out on September 15. The title pays homage to Milligan’s roots in Texas, which he says is “in my identity and who I am.” Describing the different music on the album, one half is more “polished and radio friendly” while the other is more “honky tonk” and “eclectic”.

Aside from his album release in September, Milligan wants to show more music to the world and play his songs for as many people as possible.

“I want to be honest with myself and I think people want to listen and I think people want to hear and tell stories,” Milligan explains. “Country music is a big part of my life, whether it helps me get through hard times or it’s a great way to enjoy a Saturday night. It’s a big part of my life and I want to hopefully be a part of people’s lives as well and keep making music that people can use in their lives.”