New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The head of the US Border Patrol said Tuesday that agents have arrested 10 illegal immigrant sex offenders in just three days, plus several gang members and a murderer — a snapshot of the crisis facing the men and women in green. On an almost-daily basis.

“The risks are real,” Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz said in a tweet Tuesday. “Great job by our agents.”

In three days, agents at the border encountered 2,690 migrants, including 10 large groups, Ortiz said. Among them were 10 sex offenders, four gang members and one murderer.

Agents seized 100 fentanyl pills and 71 pounds of methamphetamine. Meanwhile, agents rescued more than 90 people.

Border Patrol agents have arrested dozens of illegal immigrant criminals and gang members

There have been over two million migrant encounters so far this fiscal year, which began in October. In July, there were about 200,000, and that doesn’t include the more than 500,000 illegal immigrants who evaded Border Patrol this fiscal year.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is stopping the number of sex offenders and gang members — including MS-13 members — from entering US communities.

Last week, CBP announced that agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector had stopped 21 gang members, two sex offenders and those with prior convictions for robbery and battery.

One of those arrested was a Mexican national with prior convictions for indecency and having sex with children. Another was a Salvadoran 18th Street gang member with a prior conviction for aggravated manslaughter.

Agents near Sarita, Texas, also stopped a Guatemalan national who had an outstanding warrant in Houston for child molestation.

So far this fiscal year, agents have stopped 627 gang members, compared to 348 in FY 2021 and 363 in FY 2020. Meanwhile, the Border Patrol intercepted 9,381 criminal immigrants, up from 10,763 last fiscal year and 2,202 in the FY.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Last week a Mexican illegal immigrant was arrested with prior convictions for child molestation and multiple deportations.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Meanwhile, Fox News Digital reported last week how Ortiz said during a July deposition that the influx of immigrants will increase when illegal immigrants don’t face consequences for their actions.

“In my experience, we’ve seen escalation when there were no consequences,” Ortiz said during the deposition.

Fox News’ Kelly Lacko contributed to this report.