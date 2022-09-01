type here...
Agent says Titans will sign former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon to lead practice squad
Sports

Agent says Titans will sign former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon to lead practice squad

By printveela editor

-

6
0
The Tennessee Titans Signing the former All-Pro receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad, his agent, Jack Hiller of LAA Sports, confirmed to the Tennessean on Thursday.

ESPN first reported the news.

Gordon, 31, reportedly visited with the Titans on Wednesday. He led the NFL with 1,646 receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 — his second NFL season — but multiple suspensions for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse derailed his once-promising career.

A one-time Pro Bowler, Gordon has been suspended by the league six times, including the entirety of the 2015 and ’16 seasons.

He has 252 receptions for 4,284 yards and 25 touchdowns in seven seasons (75 career games) with the Browns (2012-14; 2017-18), New England Patriots (2018-19), Seattle Seahawks (2019) and Kansas City Chiefs (2021). . The Chiefs cut him Tuesday after reducing their roster to 53 players.

Gordon gives the Titans veteran receiver depth. Only five receivers on their 53-man roster: Robert Woods, Trelon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhin, Kyle Phillips and Cody Hollister, were signed to the active roster following the placement of Racey McMath on injured reserve.

Tennessee has three other receivers on the practice squad: Dez Fitzpatrick, Mason Kinsey and Reggie Roberson Jr.

A related roster move to make way for Gordon on the practice squad was not immediately clear.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com And follow him on Twitter @benyarther.



