Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the state is sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to force Democratic leaders to acknowledge the damage caused by the southern border crisis. On “Fox and Friends First” Friday, Moody said Biden and Harris need to look at what’s going on and shed their “willful ignorance.”

Biden Says Republicans Are ‘Playing Politics’ After Moving Into Martha’s Vineyard, VP Home

Ashley Moody: For these leaders, their preferred way of dealing with this is to sit in high places, issue orders and opinions, deny that there is a crisis, deny that Americans are dying every day at record rates. The border is open And there is fentanyl. We can tell you there is a crisis. I have offered, as you know, sworn testimony from the Border Chief that this crisis is unprecedented. It’s putting American lives, immigrant lives at risk. But they will ignore it. They are going to deceive people. They lie about it. Then they will not come to the border so what else to do but take the border to them. Biden won’t go. Kamala Harris will not go. so, They should see what is going on. So they have to address their willful ignorance or calculated evil, whatever it may be.

