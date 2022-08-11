AG Merrick Garland: Justice Department files motion to seal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that the Justice Department has filed a motion to seal the search warrant and property receipts from FBI agents’ Monday search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

“I personally approved the decision to seek a search warrant in this matter,” he said Thursday, speaking publicly for the first time since the search.

On Monday, agents searched Trump’s residence and his safe in what sources familiar with the matter told USA TODAY as part of an investigation into Trump’s removal of classified documents from the White House when he left office.

Trump has condemned the investigation. The latest action prompted Trump to make accusations of a “witch hunt” at all levels of government, including the Bureau. However, FBI Director Christopher Wray was appointed by Trump while he was president.

Related:The Mar-a-Lago search warrant has become a hot topic for speculation. Here’s what we really know

Republicans have said the search was politically motivated, and Ray has responded to threats against the department after the search.

Since 2021, Trump has faced legal investigations in at least five separate federal and state inquiries that are both criminal and civil in nature. At least two investigations involve the 2020 election. A bipartisan House committee is looking into Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. New York’s attorney general is investigating the Trump Organization’s business practices. And a federal investigation into the president’s records is ongoing, and appears to have prompted the FBI to search his Florida estate.

What was taken:Donald Trump knows what FBI agents took from Mar-a-Lago and why they took it, experts say

Read the Justice Department’s motion to unseal the search warrant at Mar-a-Lago

Trump’s confirmation prompted the justices to seal the warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said a combination of factors influenced the Justice Department’s decision to unseal the search warrant.

They include: Trump’s finding, confirmed in a public statement Monday, based on “surrounding circumstances” and “substantial public interest in the matter.”

– Rick Ruan

The AG signed off on seeking a search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the department’s decision to seek a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lago.

Garland said this is in accordance with Department of Justice policy and procedures, adding, “The department does not take such a decision lightly.”

“Upholding the rule of law means applying the law equally, without favor,” Garland said. “Under my watch, the Justice Department is doing just that.”

– Erin Mansfield

DOJ wants to unseal Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department has asked a federal court in South Florida to seal search warrants and property receipts related to the search of the former president’s home.

Garland said the federal court authorized the search “upon the required finding of probable cause.” He said the DOJ’s motion came “in light of the former president’s public confirmation” as well as “considering the substantial public interest in this matter.”

– Erin Mansfield

White House: Biden had no prior knowledge of Garland’s statement

A White House official said President Joe Biden had no idea in advance that Garland would make a statement Thursday and learned about it through media reports.

The White House previously said Biden was not given advance notice of the FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property on Monday.

“We had no advance notice of this activity,” White House press secretary Karin Jean-Pierre said earlier this week.

– Joey Garrison

Who is Merrick Garland?

Before he was attorney general, Garland was a longtime judge who was nominated for a Justice Department post when Joe Biden won the presidency.

Garland is a Chicago native who attended Harvard University for both undergraduate studies and law school. He practiced corporate law and then served as Deputy Attorney General under President Bill Clinton, who nominated him to the DC Circuit Court of Appeals.

President Barack Obama nominated him to the Supreme Court in 2016, but he was never confirmed on the high court when Senate Republicans refused to give him a hearing.

Investigation:Amid a gathering storm of Trump investigations. The Mar-a-Lago document inquiry is one of many.