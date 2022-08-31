New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a memo to Justice Department staff reiterating the department’s policy of prohibiting communications with members of Congress.

Garland said all communications with Congress must be handled through Legislative Affairs (OLA). According to DOJ policy, “no Department employee may communicate with senators, representatives, congressional committees, or congressional staff without prior coordination, consultation, and approval by OLA.”

“All congressional inquiries and correspondence from members, committees, and staff should be directed to OLA immediately upon receipt,” he said. Justice Manual 1-8.000.

The policies are designed to protect the DOJ’s “criminal and civil law enforcement decisions, and its legal judgments, from bias or other undue influence, real or perceived, direct or incriminating,” Garland said.

Secret Service official Tony Ornato retired in mid-January after 25 years. 6 Prob

They are also designed, Garland said, “to ensure that Congress can carry out its legislative investigative and oversight functions.”

Garland emphasized that such policies are not “intended to conflict with or limit whistleblower protections.”

The memorandum comes after a tumultuous few months for the DOJ and FBI. Over the weekend, Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Tim Thibault retired in the District of Columbia amid allegations that Hunter interfered in an investigation into Biden’s laptop.

Thibault’s lawyers have denied the allegations, saying their client welcomes any trial regardless of his retirement.

“He firmly believes that any investigation will establish that his supervision, leadership and decision-making were not influenced by any political bias or bias,” Thibault’s lawyer said on his behalf. “He believes that all of his decisions are consistent with the FBI’s highest standards for ethics and integrity.”

Thibault’s departure comes a day after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed on “The Joe Rogan Experience” that the FBI contacted Facebook warning the platform about “Russian propaganda” ahead of the bombshell hunter Biden laptop story leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

FBI ‘unraveling’ or ‘damage control’ Hunter Biden probe agent reportedly resigned, prosecutors say

Prior to Thibault’s retirement, whistleblowers at the FBI, including Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reported political bias from the highest levels of the bureau.

In an Aug. 17 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the Iowa Republican demanded an accounting for alleged political bias affecting high-level investigations, particularly from the FBI’s Washington, DC, office.

Grassley claimed the FBI approved investigative activity on the Trump campaign with questionable assumptions, choosing to “shut down investigative activities and sources that contained confirmed and verifiable information about Hunter Biden.”

The DOJ, meanwhile, faced criticism for what many saw as its opaque reasoning in authorizing an FBI raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Weeks later, the DOJ released a heavily redacted search warrant affidavit, arguing that it was necessary to preserve the integrity of the case.

Fox News reached out to DOJ and Sen. for comment. Grassley’s office was contacted.