Attorney General Merrick Garland has not ruled out the possibility of prosecuting former President Trump for the events of January 6, 2021.

Garland sat down with NBC Nightly News host Lester Holt for an exclusive interview to discuss the ongoing federal investigation into the rioters who attacked the US Capitol that day.

Asked if indicting the former president would create more division in the country, Garland said the US Justice Department would pursue justice “out of fear or favor.”

“We want to hold everyone criminally responsible for the events around January 6, any attempt to interfere with the legitimate transfer of power from one administration to another, accountable, and that’s what we will do,” he said.

Garland reiterated his response when asked if the DOJ would move forward with a prosecution even in the 2024 candidacy of Trump.

Garland described what he considered the importance of the January 6 committee as “an essential part of democracy.”

“I think that’s an important part of making sure we don’t minimize or suppress how important that day is, and I think the hearing did a really good job of reminding us and people who didn’t know in the first place how to say that day is important,” he said.