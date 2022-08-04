After the Supreme Court ruling, it’s open season on US gun laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights Activists have threatened to increase gun restrictions across the country as they wage court battles over everything from bans on AR-15-style firearms to age restrictions.

A June decision has already led a judge to temporarily block a Colorado town from enforcing a ban on the sale and possession of certain semi-automatic weapons.

The first major gun decision in more than a decade could dramatically change gun laws in the US, even amid a series of horrific mass shootings. Pushes the issue back into the headlines .

“The gun rights movement has been given a weapon of mass destruction, and it will repeal about 75% of gun laws,” said Evan Knappen, a New Jersey gun rights attorney.

The court battles come as the Biden administration and police departments across the US struggle to combat a rise in violent crime and mass shootings. including several high-profile murders carried out by suspects who purchased their guns legally.

Advertisement

And judging by the number of cases going through the courts now, whoever wins will spend a lot of time in courtrooms.

“We see a lot of tax dollars and government resources that should be used to stop gun crime being used to protect life-saving and wildly popular gun laws,” said Jonathan Lowry, chief counsel and vice president at Brady, a gun control group. .

Gun violence A city near the site of a school shooting has canceled a gun show contract House panel subpoenas gunmaker for data on rifle sales Family of California shooting victim sues gun distributor The House passed a bill to ban certain semi-automatic firearms

Congress broke through years of gridlock to pass a modest gun violence prevention package weeks ago, and the House voted to renew the ban on high-powered semi-automatic weapons That effort could be doomed in the Senate, as Republicans push back on gun restrictions and say they want to deal with an increased police response to recent spikes in gun violence.

The Supreme Court decision struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a specific need to obtain a license to carry a concealed firearm in public, saying it violated Second Amendment rights. Several other states, including California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, have similar laws expected to be directly affected by the ruling.

For example, in Massachusetts, police superiors cannot deny licenses or impose restrictions because the applicant lacks “good cause” to carry a firearm. New York quickly passed a new concealed weapons law, but Republicans expect it to be overturned as well.

In its New York judgment, a conservative majority of the High Court It also changed the test used by lower courts to evaluate challenges to gun laws.

Justice Clarence Thomas opined that judges should no longer consider public interests such as promoting public safety. Instead, they must weigh only whether the law is “consistent with the text and historical understanding of the Second Amendment.”

“Basically, the Supreme Court has given the gun lobby an invitation to file lawsuits against every gun law in America,” Lowry said.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court ordered the lower courts A new examination of the court to revisit several other cases. Among them: laws in California and New Jersey that limit the amount of ammunition a gun magazine can hold, and a 2013 ban on “assault weapons” in Maryland.

Gun rights groups are also challenging similar bans in California, New York, New Jersey and Delaware.

“The rifles at issue in this case are portable weapons commonly used for legitimate purposes owned by millions of responsible and peaceable people throughout the United States. And they are, moreover, precisely what they would bring to serve on militia duty, should such need arise,” the New Jersey lawsuit filed in June said. The Arms Policy Coalition cited the language of the Second Amendment.

The ruling also faced challenges to restrictions on gun ownership for 18- to 20-year-olds in Texas and Pennsylvania. This was exemplified in a case challenging a federal ban on gun possession for people convicted of non-violent crimes, as well as a ban on firearms in the subway in Washington, DC, which was punishable by more than a year.

Additionally, a gun rights group is suing Colorado over the state’s 2013 ban on magazines that carry more than 15 rounds, bolstering the group’s claim that the high court ruling violates Second Amendment rights. And the ruling prompted public defenders in New York City to ask judges to throw out gun possession cases.

Advertisement

Not all of those lawsuits will necessarily succeed. The Texas attorney general, for example, argued that the Supreme Court’s ruling would not affect the state’s age limit law, and that more state and local governments could defend their gun laws strictly in line with US history.

Adam Skaggs, chief counsel and policy director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, predicted that when the dust settles, only laws “along the fringes” will eventually be struck down.

“A lot of judges are going to look at this, it’s overblown and lacking any merit,” he said.

Supporters of gun restrictions can also see a concurring opinion from Justice Brett Kavanagh.

Joined by Chief Justice John Roberts, Kavanagh asserted that the Second Amendment allows for a “variety” of gun regulations. He cited the use of background checks and mental health records as part of the license process to carry a firearm, and noted that states could ban the carrying of firearms in “sensitive places” such as schools and government buildings.

Advertisement

But the Colorado decision, handed down last month, early in the process, is a rosy sign for gun rights groups.

US District Court Judge Raymond Moore, nominated by President Barack Obama, said he was sympathetic to the city’s goal of preventing mass shootings like the one that killed 10 people at a grocery store. in nearby Boulder last year. But Moore said he knows of no “historical precedent” for legislation banning “a type of weapon commonly used by law-abiding citizens for legitimate purposes,” so gun rights groups have a strong case against the ordinance.

Encouraged by that decision, Taylor D. Rhodes, executive director of Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, told The Associated Press. His group is considering pursuing other gun measures in Colorado, where Democrats hold a majority in the state legislature and the governor’s office.

Referring to the Supreme Court ruling, Rhodes said: “The Bruen decision gave us a 4-ton wrecking ball.”

___

Richer reports from Boston.