type here...
TOP STORIES After the rise of BLM, black students and their...
TOP STORIES

After the rise of BLM, black students and their families are returning to HBCU.

By printveela editor

-

5
0
- Advertisment -


Enlarge this image

Morehouse College is one of several historically black colleges and universities that have seen a surge in applications and enrollments in recent years.

Mike Stewart/AP


hide title

toggle signature

Mike Stewart/AP

Morehouse College is one of several historically black colleges and universities that have seen a surge in applications and enrollments in recent years.

Mike Stewart/AP

A number of historically black colleges and universities there has been an increase in the number of black students applying and enrolling after years of decline.

AT National Center for Education Statistics reports that this rate fell from 18% in 1976 to 8% in 2014. But in 2020, that number has risen to 9%. HBCUs such as Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia have seen an increase in applications. At this school, that number is up over 60% in 2020 compared to prior year, according to the USA.

There are a number of factors behind the change, including promotions from notable alumni. such as Vice President Harris, but some black students and families see these schools as a safer learning environment.

Cheryl Macketan-Green, whose son Gideon Green is a student at Morehouse, lists herself as one of them.

“I felt that after he graduated from college, he would have time to become a minority, but in Morehouse he would be a majority,” she told NPR.

The first HBCU was founded in the 1830sbefore the Civil War providing black Americans with higher education opportunities.

Walter Kimbrough, acting executive director of the Black Men’s Research Institute at Morehouse College, told NPR that these schools are critical to the development of the black professional group.

“Your teachers, your doctors, your lawyers, your ministers – they come from this HBCU tradition,” he said.

However, these schools are not immune to the forces such as financial concerns and questions about whether affirmative action policies should still exist.

According to the analysis carried out Institute of Latin American Politics and Politics at UCLA on the impact of COVID on enrollment of students of color.

But then the racial justice movement caught the attention of the nation.

Paulina Webber, an aspiring senior at Dillard University, told NPR she sees more students choosing HBCU.

“We saw the Black Lives Matter movement flourish and then saw students say, “Hey, I want to go to a black school.” I want to be safe. I want to have a good time,” she said.

Webber added that sharing black experiences at HBCU helps students understand and navigate the world after graduation.

For McKettan Green, her son’s visit to Morehouse is the culmination of a dream of many years.

“I got [him] made a sweatshirt with the words “Future Morehouse College Graduate”. at age 3,” she said.

He decided to apply only to HBCU, and when he was accepted into Morehouse, she was overjoyed.

“He needed to be around people… who cared about his interests and also told him, ‘You will succeed. You will succeed.”

Previous articleSouth Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will release a new draft of social studies standards
Next articleTroops, noodles and family love: China presents its ideal Taiwan

Latest news

TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

Myanmar ramps up arrests and gives Aung San Suu Kyi more jail time

Deposed Myanmar civilian leader Do Aung San Suu Kyi is being held alone in a roughly 200-square-foot prison...
Read more
TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

R. Kelly to stand trial in Chicago after conviction in New York

Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Fishermen catch rare blue lobster off Maine coast, crustacean family to live in restaurant’s tank

off Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines for August 14 Here are...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Brittney Greiner appeals 9-year sentence in Russian drug case: Report

closer Video Robert Horry, winner of seven NBA championships, talks to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Healthprintveela editor - 0

The dog contracted monkeypox after sharing a bed and petting its owners

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 14 Here are...
Read more
CANADAprintveela editor - 0

A year after the fall of Kabul, Canadian veterans urge Ottawa not to abandon Afghans trying to flee

People who want to flee Afghanistan wait outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, August 24, 2021....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News