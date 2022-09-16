type here...
After the migrants arrived at Martha's Vineyard, the community gathered to welcome them.
After the migrants arrived at Martha’s Vineyard, the community gathered to welcome them.

A woman, part of a group of newly arrived migrants, holds her baby while feeding outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, at Martha’s Vineyard. On Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

Ray Ewing/AP


Ray Ewing/AP

Following the unexpected arrival of nearly 50 migrants who flew into Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, local organizations and community members are providing round-the-clock support.

“As with any shelter operation, we are focused on meeting the immediate needs of the people we are sheltering and are engaged in contingency planning should the situation change,” the post reads. news release from Dukes County, Massachusetts, Emergency Management Association.

“We are grateful to the many local and neighboring community members who have reached out with offers of support,” the statement said.

Residents of Martha’s Vineyard said they are trying their best to take care of the immigrants who arrived on two different planes. The flights, which departed from San Antonio, Texas, were paid for by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, according to his office.

“Everything from beds and food to clothes, toothbrushes, toothpaste, blankets, sheets – I mean, we had some of that … but we didn’t have the required amount,” said Lisa Belcastro, property manager island shelter for the homeless. , in an interview with NPR.

Migrants arrived in a cloud of confusion

Most of the migrants who arrived at the New England summer holiday destination were from Venezuela, and many of them spoke little or no English. Local Spanish-speaking high school students were involved as translators.

Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee told NPR that many migrants did not understand why they were dropped off without warning.

“There are a lot of concerns. We talked to many people who asked, “Where am I?” And then we had a hard time explaining where Martha’s vineyard is,” McNamee said.

Elizabeth Folcarelli, Executive Director of the non-profit organization Public Services Martha’s Vineyardsaid Associated Press she was finishing work for the day when she saw about 50 migrants with luggage and backpacks approaching her office.
Volunteers prepare food for immigrants outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, at Martha’s Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planeloads of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, sharpening Republican governors’ tactics to draw attention to what they see as the Biden administration’s failed border policies.

Ron Schlorb/AP


Ron Schlorb/AP

Volunteers prepare food for immigrants outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Edgartown, Massachusetts, at Martha’s Vineyard. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday sent two planeloads of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, sharpening Republican governors’ tactics to draw attention to what they see as the Biden administration’s failed border policies.

Ron Schlorb/AP

The migrants, according to Folcarelli, carried with them red folders with flyers for her organization’s services.

“They were told they would have jobs and housing,” Folcarelli told AP.

They thought they were heading for the sanctuary

Three migrants individually told NPR how they were lured onto a plane with promises of help finding jobs. They were each told they were being flown to Boston and once they arrived they would be able to find work faster because they were told it was a “safe haven city”.

Andrés Duarte, a 30-year-old Venezuelan, told NPR that he recently crossed the border into Texas and ended up at a shelter in San Antonio.

The woman, whom he and the other migrants only identified as Perlu, approached them outside the shelter. She arranged a hotel for them, offered them food, and then put them on a plane.

In a statement to NPR, a spokesman for Governor DeSantis confirmed that the migrants were brought in by Florida as part of a state program funded by the Legislature earlier this year.

“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will do a better job of facilitating the care of these people they invited into our country by encouraging illegal immigration,” the statement said.

Joel Rose of NPR contributed to this report.

