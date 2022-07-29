After the Manchin budget deal, climate experts feel a strange sensation: optimism

Toggle caption Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In just under two weeks, the United States has gone from avoiding its climate pledges to breaking ground trying to meet them.

The nearly $370 billion energy and climate spending deal between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and conservative Democrat Joe Manchin would be the single largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history. While it falls short of the $555 billion package Democrats proposed last year, preliminary assessments of the legislation by climate change modeling experts suggest it would put the United States in a stronger position to meet its promises.

“It really makes me incredibly optimistic,” said Jesse Jenkins, leader of the REPEAT project at Princeton University, which analyzes the impact of government climate actions.

With the new policies in the bill, Senate Democrats ballparked that the United States could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by the end of the decade. At that point, President Biden’s goal of cutting emissions by at least half is not met.

“It doesn’t get us everywhere by ourselves, but it keeps us in the climate fight,” Jenkins said.

Rhodium Group, which has shown in previous projects that the US has fallen far short of its climate goals, is still analyzing the text of the law but also shared a preliminary assessment.

“America can be on track to cut emissions by 40% by 2030. Additional action by the Biden administration and states will help close the remaining gap to the goal of 50-52% reduction in emissions by 2030.” Director Ben King said.

The bill still needs to pass procedural steps in the Senate and secure the support of all 50 Democrats to have a chance of passing through budget reconciliation rules.

But meeting the nation’s top goals “makes a lot of sense,” said Sarah Ladislaw, managing director of RMI, a nonpartisan organization that is pushing the nation toward a faster clean energy transition.

She said the Biden administration has set aggressive climate goals and that “the biggest fear of everyone in the climate community is that promises are just promises and actions don’t necessarily follow them.” Securing investment in the reconciliation bill would give credibility to such ambitious goals, Ladislaw said.

what’s in it

The newly dubbed “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022” targets transportation and power generation, two of the largest greenhouse gas-polluting sectors in the US economy. Environmental Protection Agency.

Includes $60 billion for domestic production of clean energy components to enhance local supply chains for renewable energy infrastructure such as solar panels and wind turbines.

It also expands tax credits that encourage the development of wind and solar energy projects and expands them to include new energy technologies such as hydrogen power.

There are also several budget lines aimed at boosting the adoption of electric vehicles, which would make it cheaper for Americans and US companies to run off the gas. Eligible individuals in the market for an electric vehicle will receive a tax credit of $7,500 toward the purchase of a new or $4,000 used one.

The sheer scope of the proposed spending is unusual, given the inclusion of $60 billion for environmental justice work, Ladislaw said, as part of an existing plan to direct dollars to communities disproportionately affected by the effects of climate change and pollution. A long-debated methane emissions program would reduce climate-warming pollution from fossil fuel production.

From subsidizing manufacturing and construction, to reducing pollution, to making green technology more affordable for consumers, “there’s just a whole set of things that we want to see in a piece of energy legislation that takes seriously the transition that we need,” Ladislaw said.

Compromise wins over many, but not all

Although many Democrats and climate advocates have come around to the compromise to get Manchin on board, language about new oil and gas production has eroded support from some climate activists.

Brett Hartl, director of government affairs at the Center for Biological Diversity, called the provisions allowing leases for oil and gas drilling on public lands and coastal waters a “climate suicide deal” and a blow to nearby communities.

“Leasing more oil and gas is completely incompatible with maintaining a habitable planet, so we’re forced to fight this,” Hartl said.

Fossil-fuel producers and GOP elected officials also expressed concern about the costs.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential negative impact this bill will have on energy prices and American competitiveness, especially at a time of global energy crisis and record high inflation,” said Ann Bradbury, CEO of the American Exploration and Production Council. Oil and gas producers.

But the approach of supporting renewable energy technologies and continued fossil fuel extraction won the support of others in the fossil fuel sector.

“We’re excited to see the way it’s going and the language that’s made it into this proposed legislation,” said Eric Milito, president of the National Ocean Industries Association, which represents both offshore wind and offshore wind. Oil and gas producers.

Supporters hope that if these compromises pass through Congress, they will help the policy survive.

“It’s clearly a politically necessary trade-off,” Jenkins said. “If there is no alternative bill, this is clearly the priority.”