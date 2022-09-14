New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to the United Kingdom Death of Queen Elizabeth II On Thursday, tributes were paid to the longest reign of the British monarchy.

The The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince William and Kate Middleton have been reunited since the Queen’s death, and Harry has also been seen with his father, King Charles III.

British citizens are honest Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family.

“They’re part of the family,” one person told Fox News Digital.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle join the royal family at Buckingham Palace to receive Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin

“I can’t really speak for the country, but I think everyone has different opinions. It’s sad… It’s sad that some are out. But I hope something like this can bring them together. The family should stay together.”

In 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were taking “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and would instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions”.

“Let them do what they want,” one British citizen told Fox News Digital.

“It’s okay if he doesn’t want to be part of the royal family. It’s a shame because it’s probably like all families… you have your differences. I think [the Queen] She should be more together if she can.”

Prince Harry broke his silence on the death of his “grandmother” in a tribute written on Monday, dedicating how Her Majesty was “adored and respected around the world” with “unwavering grace and dignity”.

Posting on the Archival Foundation’s website, the Duke of Sussex wrote, “Grandma, while this final separation brings us great pain, I am eternally grateful for all our first meetings – from my childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time. As my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment. You met my dear wife and hugged your dear grandchildren.”

British citizens continue Prince Harry and Markle’s relationship with the royal family.

“When you’re part of a family that doesn’t share the same state, I think it’s a relationship that lasts your whole life, so it changes over time,” another commenter added.

“The royal family is no different, but it’s not for me to judge.”

