Conservatives opposed to Covid-19 lockdowns are outraged by a new Washington Post report detailing how US public health officials feel they can’t force people to take similar precautions for monkeypox.

Monkeypox, like Covid-19, has been declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization and a public health emergency by the Biden administration. However, as the Washington Post reported Thursday, officials such as San Francisco public health officials have made no effort to “regulate the festivities or warn attendees” of events that could spread the disease.

Monkeypox infections, the outlet acknowledged, are “highly concentrated among men who have sex with men,” but others “can contract the virus by sharing non-sexual and contaminated objects.”

Despite this fact, and despite the city of San Francisco declaring a gay monkeypox emergency, “thousands of gay men donned leather, latex — and often little else — at the annual kink and fetish festival along Folsom Street here last weekend,” the Post notes.

Have monkeypox? The CDC advises against having sex, but masturbation within 6 feet or so can reduce the risk of virtual sex

“If people want to have sex, they’re going to have sex,” California state Sen. Scott Weiner, D-San Francisco, was quoted in the paper, suggesting a hands-off approach to disease control.

“People make their own decisions about their own risk levels,” Weiner added.

The paper also notes that “health officials in San Francisco, Chicago, New York and other US cities are disproportionately shunning calls for sexual abstinence by sick gay men, wary of further stigmatizing same-sex relationships.”

This restrained approach to handling the latest global health emergency has angered conservatives online, who have taken a harsh view of the approach to the coronavirus global emergency.

Conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong ripped apart what he saw as the hypocrisy of the health guidance. He tweeted, “They forced everyone to stay away from their dying parents and grandparents in hospitals, banned travel and forced kids out of school and into zoom calls, but ‘men who have sex with men’ can’t cool it for two weeks. ?”

Former Republican congressional candidate Dave Giglio also noted the double standard, tweeting, “Important to remember, abstinence won’t work to stop monkeypox, but cloth masks and totalitarian lockdowns will actually stop COVID.”

Independent journalist Tim Poole mocked the health authorities featured in the piece as being too politically correct to deal with monkeypox. He tweeted, “You can’t tell people not to have sex during a health emergency, that’s discrimination. People have a constitutional right to have sex with each other, even have abortions.”

Conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell was tight-lipped about the report, saying, “They shut down the whole country for COVID-19, but they won’t shut down gay orgies for monkeypox because of the science.”

Republican state delegate Nick Freitas of Virginia tweeted, “Yes, you idiots! We don’t want to ‘do things that don’t work.’ Instead, let’s pretend everyone is at risk and shut down the economy!

DeSantis on Florida government’s monkeypox emergency declarations: ‘We’re not panicking’

“Have we thought about making the grocery aisles one-way? That’s a cool idea,” Washington Examiner columnist Beckett Adams tweeted, recalling one of the pandemic’s most memorable cautions.

“Government destroyed economy for 2 years for virus with 99% survival rate,” tweeted the Twitter account of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee.

Mark Hemingway, senior author of Real Clear Investigations, commented on the Post report’s Twitter headline, “Sex is a major driver of worldwide monkeypox outbreak. But health officials and longtime HIV activists say calls for abstinence won’t work.”

Hemingway repurposed the headline to demonstrate the double standard of health officials now compared to health officials at the start of COVID-19. He wrote, “‘Indoor gatherings are major driver of global Covid spread. But health officials and activists say lockdowns and social distancing won’t work.”

“Now excuse me, I’ll go hit the wall,” he added.

In response to such hypocritical accusations, the Washington Post report said, “Rejecting comparisons to the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, they wore masks and closed public spaces. They noted that the novel coronavirus was unknown, far-fetched. Deadly and airborne, hospitals were overwhelmed with patients at various points over the past two years. “

It added, “There are known treatments and vaccines for monkeypox, although they are challenging to access; it has not killed anyone in the United States, and hospitalizations are uncommon.”