Left-leaning media outlets have decided to take a more objective approach to covering the electrical grid problems plaguing California after last year’s winter storm battered Texas with statewide blackouts.

In February 2021, after a winter storm knocked out power to 4 million Texans and killed nearly 100, top Democrats began calling for an investigation into state Republicans’ handling of the crisis and reaffirmed their support for radical environmental policies.

“Governor Abbott thought Texas could run an electrical grid that ignored the climate crisis,” Democratic Senate Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., tweeted at the time. “It wasn’t flexible.”

Schumer called for a federal investigation into how the Republican governor’s policies failed and exacerbated the winter storm crisis.

“Like Covid, the inaction and ineptitude of Abbott and the Republican leadership of Texas has made natural disasters far more deadly,” tweeted Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in a similar tweet. “This does not need to happen and does not need to continue.”

Almost immediately, figures on CNN and MSNBC began following Democratic allies and criticizing state leaders for the fatal outage. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R. The situation was exacerbated by blaming renewable energy options for the situation in Texas, and claimed that the electrical grid failure showed how the Green New Deal would be a “killer deal” for the United States.

The media cried foul, criticizing Abbott’s rhetoric as well as the Texas GOP for its handling of energy policy in the Lone Star State. The issue was further inflamed when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was caught leaving the state for Cancun during the disaster. The media pushed back on the idea that wind turbines or other forms of renewable energy played a role in the disaster and instead used the situation to double down on aspects of Democrats’ progressive energy policy.

MSNBC’s “All In” host Chris Hayes asserted that the grid failure in Texas was the result of a “complex confluence of factors,” with an on-screen graphic that read, “No, it wasn’t a windmill.” He claimed that these factors included extreme weather “in the era of climate change”, “grossly underdeveloped” energy infrastructure as well as “aggressive” deregulation of Texas’ independent energy market.

MSNBC’s “Deadline: The White House” host Nicole Wallace was similarly critical of Texas, claiming the outages were the result of a larger Republican effort to “disintegrate the state” and therefore energy. She further claimed that Republicans are spreading misinformation by criticizing renewable energy.

“This is the reality of today’s toxic stew of the GOP,” she added.

Another MSNBC host, Joe Scarborough, laughed as he claimed the reason wind turbines don’t work during winter storms is because “they bought the wrong one.”

On at least two separate occasions, CNN has tried to push back against Republican claims about the electrical grid. In one instance, CNN’s Pamela Brown took Abbott to task for his criticism of progressive energy policies, asserting that blaming things like the Green New Deal is like blaming your neighbor’s unplugged space heater when an entire apartment complex catches fire.

Additionally, CNN’s Brianna Keller ran a lengthy op-ed in which she blasted Abbott and blamed Texas for running its own power grid and “rejecting help” from the federal system that other states rely on.

“Texas makes it like Fleetwood Mac and goes its own way,” laughs Keillor.

At one point, the CNN host called New York Democratic Rep. Citing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as an authority on electricity issues in Texas, the state’s infrastructure failures are “quite literally,” displaying a tweet arguing what happens when you don’t follow up. Green New Deal.

But there was no such criticism of lawmakers, the state or any particular grid operator after California avoided a blackout last week as leaders urged residents to use their home and vehicle electricity conservatively. Instead, the media network blamed only extreme heat and climate change.

Primetime talk shows on MSNBC and CNN avoided the situation in California almost entirely, with morning and daytime news programs occasionally pushing reporters to on-the-ground news, according to a review of Grabian transcripts.

CNN’s Erin Burnett briefly mentioned California’s grid strain, warning 58 million Americans to prepare for power outages.

CNN correspondent Stephanie Elam said that “part of the reason” for the potential outage was that it was “extremely hot.” She didn’t explain any other reasons for the grid strain, saying instead that it’s a problem that spans the entire length of the U.S. West Coast. She advised Americans to “ease” the thermostat between 4:00 and 9:00 p.m.

On MSNBC, NBC correspondent Steve Patterson claimed that “explosive fires” and “unbelievable heat” were putting “enormous pressure” on the grid.

“That’s the primary concern today,” Patterson said. “If they don’t reduce that energy use, we could see a rolling blackout that would be really devastating.”

Both channels repeatedly focused on record heat because of potential outages.

Only ABC News, which published an online article titled “Why California has blackouts: A look at the power grid,” provided more details about the reasons behind California’s recent electric problems, as well as past problems like the August 2020 heat wave. Which resulted in a rolling blackout. Meredith Deliso’s article begins with “increased demand and extreme heat” as factors affecting the grid, but also notes “breakdowns and human error,” as well as the state’s renewable energy supply.

“The state’s grid is powered, in part, by renewable energy, including solar power and hydropower,” Deliso wrote. “Solar supply declines at the end of the day, prompting calls to reduce energy use after 3 or 4 p.m. Factors such as cloud cover and wildfire smoke can also cause uncertainty about solar supply, as the state battles multiple blazes.”

Despite the difference in the tone of the liberal media when it came to reporting on the power grids of California and Texas, the coverage of the two events was similar in a significant way. In both cases, the media frequently criticizes progressive energy policies and warns of climate change.

The Washington Post served as the best example of this media obsession with an article about Texas blackouts earlier this month and two more pieces about California grid problems last week.

The Washington Post’s Kasha Patel wrote, “After a year of Texas cold, study shows renewable energy could help prevent blackouts.” Her episode “Capital Weather Gang” highlighted a recent study showing how switching to solar, wind and hydropower sources could prevent power blackouts across the country.

After noting the devastation caused by the February 2021 winter storm, Patel promoted the study, arguing that switching to 100% clean and renewable energy sources could end Texas’ problems. In a later piece, Patel noted that other researchers as well as people “outside the science field” said the plan would be far more expensive than other sources, including nuclear power. However, the author claims that solar energy was expensive a few years ago, but today it is one of the cheapest sources of energy.

Another Washington Post business story by Evan Halper and Erika Werner showed California’s unwavering commitment to green energy, with state officials arguing that the issue isn’t the aggressive pace of their transition, which includes banning gas vehicles by 2035, but changes to climate change. is Transition is “designed to cope.”

The authors spend considerable time detailing new innovations in renewable energy, such as a small cottage-sized battery that enables the distribution and storage of energy on an industrial scale. The piece also highlighted many Californians and their thoughts on grid stress, extreme heat and climate change. The piece notes that Californians are willing to “buy in.”

A student who lives in Monterey Park told the paper that the heat is “definitely getting worse.” “Global Warming is Hard to Ignore.”

The piece also noted a clothing store owner who had previously cranked up the air conditioning in what he called “sweater weather” to move product, but was quick to point out, “I’m not going to do that anymore.” She has made a habit of setting the thermostat at 78 degrees, as recommended by state officials.