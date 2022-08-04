off
Video

China has increased its military presence around Taiwan

Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Ducey on ‘Special Report’ updates on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan as China prepares for military drills in the Taiwan Strait.

China claimed its military had successfully carried out “precision missile strikes” in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the island.

China has repeatedly condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and has threatened to take action. On her last day in Taiwan, China’s navy and air force began military exercises in six zones around Taiwan, some of which overlapped Taiwan’s territorial waters.

The US responded by deploying several warships in the area.

A security guard stands next to a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the Museum of the Communist Party of China on May 26, 2022 in Beijing.

(AP Photo/by Han Guan, file)

The Eastern Theater Command of the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement that “long-range armed direct fire precision missile attacks were carried out against selected targets in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait.”

“The expected result was achieved,” the Chinese military added.

The military command did not provide additional details.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said its own military forces were monitoring Chinese movements and taking care to avoid any confrontation that could threaten to escalate the situation.

    Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, right, stand during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (Taiwan President’s Office via AP)

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., receives the Order of Propitious Clouds with a special Grand Cordon at the Office of the President on August 3, 2022 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Handout/Getty Images)

    Nancy Pelosi, D-CA, meets with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, center, at the Office of the President on August 03, 2022 in Taiwan, Taiwan. (Office of the President via Chien Chih-Hung/Getty Images)

The ministry said China’s “irrational behavior” has undermined peace and stability in the region.

“All three service branches will join forces with all people to jointly safeguard Taiwan’s national security and territorial integrity”, the statement said.

Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of the closest points to China from Taiwan in Fujian Province, on August 4, 2022.

(via Hector Ritamal/AFP Getty Images)

Xinhua News Agency, China’s official media, said the military exercises focused on “blockade, attack on sea targets, attack on land targets and airspace control”.

Practice is expected to run from Thursday to Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.