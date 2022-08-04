New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

China claimed its military had successfully carried out “precision missile strikes” in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi left the island.

China has repeatedly condemned Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, and has threatened to take action. On her last day in Taiwan, China’s navy and air force began military exercises in six zones around Taiwan, some of which overlapped Taiwan’s territorial waters.

The US responded by deploying several warships in the area.

The Eastern Theater Command of the ruling Communist Party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement that “long-range armed direct fire precision missile attacks were carried out against selected targets in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait.”

“The expected result was achieved,” the Chinese military added.

The military command did not provide additional details.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said its own military forces were monitoring Chinese movements and taking care to avoid any confrontation that could threaten to escalate the situation.

The ministry said China’s “irrational behavior” has undermined peace and stability in the region.

“All three service branches will join forces with all people to jointly safeguard Taiwan’s national security and territorial integrity”, the statement said.

Xinhua News Agency, China’s official media, said the military exercises focused on “blockade, attack on sea targets, attack on land targets and airspace control”.

Practice is expected to run from Thursday to Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.