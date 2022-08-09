After losing their children to rare cancer, Alberta parents campaign for nationwide change

The house, once filled with music and laughter, seems empty without Gabriel Rey.

The piano he played has not been touched since the 12-year-old boy from Calgary lost his battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG.

“Voice, screaming, running around, ‘do your homework first before you play your gadgets’… That’s what you miss. Hugs, kisses,” Gabriel’s mother Anna said.

The childhood cancer that claimed Gabriel’s life manifests itself in part of the brainstem, making surgery to remove it incredibly difficult and, in most cases, impossible.

But the families of the victims are still fighting for their children.

The Rey family joined a petition asking the federal government to declare May 17 as a national DIPG awareness day, in the hope that raising awareness of the disease could one day lead to a cure.

Living in a nightmare

It all started when Gabriel’s parents noticed that his eyes dropped. He began to stutter and lose his balance, sometimes returning home from school with scratches on his knees.

After realizing that something was wrong with their son, his parents, Anna and Marlon, took him to the emergency room in June 2021.

They were immediately sent to Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The seriousness of Gabriel’s condition became clear when the local oncologist took his parents to a private room.

“She started by saying, ‘It’s confirmed. Your son has a brain tumor called DIPG,” Anna said.

Gabriel Rey passed away from DIPG in May 2022. He was 12 years old. (Presented by Anna Rey)

Faced with the unimaginable, the family was told to “make memories”.

“Every day you create memories with your child. So, I was angry at what I heard, because suddenly everything became somehow hopeless, ”said Anna.

“But as a mom, you have hope for something. You are holding on to something.”

The disease progresses quickly. So are Gabriel’s parents.

They began relentlessly exploring options and eventually flew to Rochester, New York to find a clinical trial that could give their son a shot.

Despite his best efforts, Gabriel died in May, less than a year after he was diagnosed.

“There Was No Hope”

Through grief, Anna and Marlon discovered a community of people going through the same thing they were going through – not only the loss of a child, but the burden of seeking help themselves.

“The hospital told us that there was no medicine, we had to go home and remember. There was no hope,” said Tanya Palmowski of Edmonton, whose son Tyler died in 2020 from DIPG.

“So we went home and explored everything ourselves. We’ve talked to every doctor in the States who deals with DIPG. We made spreadsheets. We tried to get on every waiting list for clinical trials in the States.”

Luke and Tanya Palmowski say they spent countless sleepless nights exploring options for their son Tyler after he was diagnosed with DIPG. After his death, they donated his tumor to try and help researchers find a cure. (Presented by Tanya Palmowski)

Tanya and her husband Luke even took their son to Germany to get a three-month supply of an experimental drug that cost the family about $20,000.

After Tyler’s death, Luke and Tanya started sharing their knowledge to help other families.

But instead of teaching from experience, they want a resource center to help ease some of the burden by guiding parents to information and clinical trial options.

They hope that the awareness day celebration will help create such a resource.

medical progress

Both Ray and Palmowski struggled with the lack of treatment options available to their children.

The rapid progression of DIPG is treated with radiation therapy, which leads to only a short-term improvement in the patient’s condition.

Dr. Lucy Lafay-Cousin of Alberta Children’s Hospital leads national DIPG study develop a unified approach to prolong survival without sacrificing quality of life.

“What triggered our study is that everyone was doing slightly different things, you know, different doses of radiation at different times,” Lafay-Cousin said.

At the hospital, we were told that there was no medicine, we had to go home and remember. – Tanya Palmowski

The collaborative network of researchers working in pediatric oncology both nationally and globally is encouraging progress, Lafay-Cousin said.

“My hope is that in the next five to ten years we are likely to be in a different place in terms of controlling and treating this disease.”

drug research

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research, which distributes funding for approved research applications, invested more than $1 billion in all cancer research between 2016 and 2021, the federal agency said in a statement emailed to CBC News.

But according to CIHR, only about $1,523,000 of that funding has gone to DIPG research projects over the past ten years.

Since the life expectancy of most children diagnosed with DIPG is only one or two years, change cannot happen quickly enough.

Rey hopes that by declaring a national day of awareness, more researchers will apply for funding and help pave the way for a cure.

“As a parent, we are the voice of our child because he cannot defend himself,” Anna said.

“Maybe that’s what Gabrielle wants – that other families don’t have to go through this.”