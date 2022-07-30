type here...
Sports After losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, Henrik Stenson takes...
Sports

After losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, Henrik Stenson takes the lead at LIV Golf Bedminster.

By printveela editor

-

2
0
- Advertisment -


BEDMINSTER, NJ – Henrik Stenson can get used to this whole LIV golf thing.

In his debut with the upstart series, led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the 46-year-old Swede tied for first place with Patrick Reed after each shot of 7-under 64 at Trump National Golf in the opening rounds. Club Bedminster. Five times a member of Team Europe after an intense two weeks Lost the Ryder Cup captaincy For the 2023 matches in Italy, Stenson is happy to be back in business on the course.

“It’s been fun playing golf out there, and yeah, it’s been a busy couple of weeks and not a lot of fun, but we’ll keep our heads down and focus on the golf,” Stenson said after Friday’s first round. “Really happy to be able to go out there and do that and play such a solid round. It’s the best I’ve played all year, yeah, I take a lot of credit from that.”

Stenson’s first impressions for the series were in line with his expectations heading into the week, smiling, “If I keep shooting 7-under it’s going to be good.”

More:Cheering crowd at LIV Golf Bedminster ignores Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia connections

Feedback: Stenson is another dishonest LIV player, but Europe knows he’s a risky Ryder Cup gamble

Sports Newspaper:Sign up now to get top sports headlines delivered daily

Fellow rookie Charles Howell III couldn’t help but agree.

“Well, all the feedback I’ve gotten from multiple players, managers, etc., is that it’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed playing the music,” said Howell, who sits T-6 and 3 under. “I play a lot of professional events, never played with that. It was really fun.

“It’s relaxing, but the golf course is challenging and tough. It’s definitely not relaxing for us to be standing here,” he joked to the media, “but no, listen, it’s great. Once we start it’s tournament golf again. On a tough golf course.”

Two other players made their debut in New Jersey this week, with Jason Kokrak at T-10 2 under and Paul Casey at 1 over, just a bit ahead at T-31.

Fachara Khongwatmai is third at 5-under, while Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are at T-4 at 4-under. On the team leaderboard, Johnson’s 4 aces have a one-shot lead over Lee Westwood’s Majestics at 11 under, while Kevin Na’s iron heads are five shots back at 6 under.

Previous articleMega Millions $1.28B jackpot draws players to ‘lucky’ 7-Eleven
Next article10 times winning the lottery jackpot ended in disaster: ‘I wish I had ripped that ticket’

Latest news

US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

10 times winning the lottery jackpot ended in disaster: ‘I wish I had ripped that ticket’

off Video Raising Canes buys 50K lottery tickets for employees: 'This is...
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

After losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, Henrik Stenson takes the lead at LIV Golf Bedminster.

BEDMINSTER, NJ - Henrik Stenson can get used to this whole LIV golf thing.In his debut with the...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Mega Millions $1.28B jackpot draws players to ‘lucky’ 7-Eleven

off Video Mega Millions: Americans share how they'd spend their fortune if...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Jojo Siwa says in an Instagram video that Candace Cameron Bure left out the details

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Lively crowd at LIV Golf Bedminster ignores Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia connections

Bedminster, NJ — An already excited crowd burst into applause and chants of "Four more years!" and...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

A Washington homeowner shot and killed a man who broke into his home, authorities say

off Video Fox News Flash July 29 Top Stories Here are the...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News