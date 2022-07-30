After losing the Ryder Cup captaincy, Henrik Stenson takes the lead at LIV Golf Bedminster.

BEDMINSTER, NJ – Henrik Stenson can get used to this whole LIV golf thing.

In his debut with the upstart series, led by Greg Norman and backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, the 46-year-old Swede tied for first place with Patrick Reed after each shot of 7-under 64 at Trump National Golf in the opening rounds. Club Bedminster. Five times a member of Team Europe after an intense two weeks Lost the Ryder Cup captaincy For the 2023 matches in Italy, Stenson is happy to be back in business on the course.

“It’s been fun playing golf out there, and yeah, it’s been a busy couple of weeks and not a lot of fun, but we’ll keep our heads down and focus on the golf,” Stenson said after Friday’s first round. “Really happy to be able to go out there and do that and play such a solid round. It’s the best I’ve played all year, yeah, I take a lot of credit from that.”

Stenson’s first impressions for the series were in line with his expectations heading into the week, smiling, “If I keep shooting 7-under it’s going to be good.”

Fellow rookie Charles Howell III couldn’t help but agree.

“Well, all the feedback I’ve gotten from multiple players, managers, etc., is that it’s been fun, I’ve enjoyed playing the music,” said Howell, who sits T-6 and 3 under. “I play a lot of professional events, never played with that. It was really fun.

“It’s relaxing, but the golf course is challenging and tough. It’s definitely not relaxing for us to be standing here,” he joked to the media, “but no, listen, it’s great. Once we start it’s tournament golf again. On a tough golf course.”

Two other players made their debut in New Jersey this week, with Jason Kokrak at T-10 2 under and Paul Casey at 1 over, just a bit ahead at T-31.

Fachara Khongwatmai is third at 5-under, while Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz are at T-4 at 4-under. On the team leaderboard, Johnson’s 4 aces have a one-shot lead over Lee Westwood’s Majestics at 11 under, while Kevin Na’s iron heads are five shots back at 6 under.