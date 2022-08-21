New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

When 29-year-old Francesca Teal from Massachusetts lost her grandmother’s ring at sea – she thought: This is it.

She will never be seen again.

They were gone for good.

But it took the kindness of a complete stranger—actually, many strangers—to get her back.

And after the remarkable discovery at Lost and Found, she took to Facebook to share that she has been “overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers this past week.”

She also wrote, “Witnessing humanity in such a positive way has been amazing and has given me and others so much confidence.”

Here’s what happened.

According to the Associated Press, a woman from Groveland, Massachusetts wore a family heirloom on her finger this month while playing football with her husband on North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire.

Teal said once the ring slipped off her finger, she and her husband spent hours searching the water — with no luck, she told the Boston Globe.

She later posted a plea on her Facebook page – asking anyone who could walk to that beach with a metal detector to be on the lookout for her precious ring.

A man with a metal detector saw her plea for help on social media — and found the ring at the bottom of the ocean.

Lou Asci put on a wetsuit and a headlamp — and went looking for the ring.

In the first two days of his viewing – nothing.

“I don’t take failure well,” Asci told The Globe.

“I wanted to go back and give it one last shot,” he added.

Finally, he found the ring buried in the sandy seabed, he said.

He sent Teal a picture of himself and wrote in the message, “Please tell me this is the ring so I can finally get off this beach,” AP noted.

Once he heard back, Asci returned the ring to Teal’s home.

And then her husband got down on one knee to put her back on her finger, the AP reported.

Teal began her Facebook plea with, “Hello, long shot here…”

From there she proceeded to explain how she lost the ring and where it might be.

She then shared the details of the ring.

“It’s a double ring because it was two rings soldered together,” she wrote.

“This is a family heirloom from my great grandmother,” her message said.

“Just hoping that if someone finds it, it can come back to me,” she added.

She said she “appreciated all the help from beachgoers today.”

“This happened around noon on 8/6/22,” she also wrote.

Strangers were searching for her on the beach.

“He showed an honesty that you don’t expect these days.”

The couple also went back to try to find it – with no luck.

Until Lou Asci, a complete stranger, came to the rescue.

A New York family recalls when even a complete stranger came to their aid – with nothing to gain but the knowledge of doing the right thing. They did it because he was just a good guy, they said.

When their son’s wallet was lost in the school parking lot at night – it contained money and all his personal ID – they searched for hours trying to find it.

The next day, a man appeared at their door holding a wallet, which was completely intact.

“It was amazing — he showed an honesty that you don’t expect these days,” said the New York father of four, who spoke to the stranger.

“We were beyond appreciative.”

He added, “It was years ago now, but we remember it like it was yesterday.”

The Associated Press contributed to reporting for this article.