The Democratic Party’s midterm prospects have been hurt by President Joe Biden’s low approval rating, high gas prices and a shaky economy, but the tables may turn in the party’s favor in the months ahead of the hot 2022 midterm elections.

Political pundits predict a red wave, but voter mood may change in the final months before November. The Cook Political Report considers control of the Senate a “toss-up” this fall, after recent polls indicated several Republican candidates trailing their Democratic rivals in key races.

Cook recently changed the Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman from a “toss-up” to a “lean Democrat.” According to another election survey from AARP/Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading the race for governor against Trump endorser Tudor Dixon.

Barnes leads Johnson 50-46%, according to a Fox News poll of Wisconsin voters. Another Fox poll in Arizona has Sen. over Trump-backer Blake Masters in the Senate race. Mark Kelly reported an 8 point lead.

Attending a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce luncheon Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed his skepticism heading into the midterms, saying, “When it’s all said and done this fall, I think we’re going to have a very close Senate. A little bit up on our side or a little bit up on their side.”

Democratic National Committee (DNC) senior spokeswoman Elena Kuhn told Fox News in a separate statement that she believes Democrats are in a strong position heading into the final phase of the midterm cycle.

“President Biden and the Democrats have delivered victory after victory for the American people,” Kuhn said. “We’ve taken on special interests and succeeded by passing hugely popular inflation-reduction legislation to lower costs for families and finally get big corporations to pay their fair share. We’ve given veterans the health care they deserve, expanded American manufacturing to compete with China and created good.-paying jobs, Investing in a generation in our infrastructure and passing the American Rescue Plan, which led to historically low unemployment and record job growth.”

“There will be a clear choice in November between Democrats and Republicans who have delivered for voters, and Republicans have repeatedly tried to stand in the way and push an extreme agenda that will cost families,” Kuhn concluded.

Republicans are vying to retake control of the Senate and House of Representatives this fall, hoping that Biden’s persistently low approval rating and Democrats’ major spending bills will encourage more Americans to vote for Republican candidates in November.

Nathan Brandt, spokesman for the Republican National Committee (RNC), said he sees the Democrats’ latest political “victories” as major vulnerabilities leading to the downfall of Democratic candidates.

“Joe Biden is one of the least popular presidents in modern history, with Democrats hailing tax hikes as ‘victories’ and Americans living paycheck to paycheck,” Brandt said. “Democrats have enriched left-wing special interests and done nothing to ease the suffering Americans face every day because of Joe Biden. Biden remains a burden to every Democrat running in November.”

President Joe Biden has been hampered by an underwater approval rating all year. In June, his national approval rating hit an all-time low of 31% during his presidency. Additionally, many Democratic representatives, mainly those seeking re-election this fall, are hesitant to endorse the president for a 2024 run, and some say he should not seek re-election.

In June, inflation hit a 40-year high of 9.1% and gas and consumer goods prices soared. The most recent gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6 percentage points to 8.5% in July, but was still significantly higher than the same time last year. After the reports, Biden’s approval rating rose slightly, but was still low.

Despite the economic setbacks, Democrats have celebrated recent victories over the past few weeks, starting with a primary election in Kansas that put abortion on the ballot. Kansas voters rejected a state constitutional amendment that would have allowed restrictions on abortion.

Roe v. Abortion, a major midterm issue, got its first test on the ballot earlier this summer following the Supreme Court’s June decision to overturn WAD and return the issue to the states. Kansas voters went to the polls to overwhelmingly reject an amendment to make it easier for lawmakers to ban abortion in the state. The result in the usually reliably red state surprised many political observers and confirmed what many Democrats have been saying since Dobbs took office: Abortion is a winning issue.

Democrats succeeded in passing the CHIPS and SCIENCE Act, the bipartisan PACT Act, and finally the controversial Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, giving them campaign victories to send a message to midterm voters.

The Inflation Reduction Act, a watered-down version of the failed Build Back Better Act, was passed by Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., after months of debate. And Sen. Introduced by Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. The bill quickly moved through the House and Senate for a vote before heading to the President’s desk to be signed into law.

The new climate and tax law has faced serious backlash after several reports found that the IRS provision in the bill could hire about 87,000 new agents and increase audits on working-class Americans. The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT) reported that the bill would increase taxes on people earning less than $400k a year and have little effect on reducing inflation.

Several polls suggest that the Democrat’s focus on climate change and abortion access is motivating their base more than confronting inflation and economic concerns, which are factors in Biden’s slight boost to recent legislation addressing climate change and pushback on the SCOTUS abortion decision. approval and in view of the more favorable Senate.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy recently spoke to Fox News about the midterm elections. “We’ll win with a majority and I’ll be speaker,” he said, adding that the GOP is confident they’ll come out on top this November given the current political climate.