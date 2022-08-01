New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Several members of Congress shared their reactions to the video in which Vice President Kamala Harris introduced herself using her pronouns.

“What’s the big deal? Let people introduce themselves and let them represent themselves however they want,” Democrat spokesman Jamal Bowman told Fox News.

Rep. Mo Brooks, a Republican, said: “I’m concerned that some people are confused about biology and medicine and their true gender, but they can say they want to.”

At an event on Tuesday, Kamala Harris and guests introduced themselves with their names, pronouns and descriptions of their outfits. A video of Harris’ introduction went viral, drawing both ridicule and defense from members of the media online.

Some Republicans found Harris’ introduction strange.

“It’s one of the weirdest clips I’ve ever seen. I don’t know what she’s doing introducing herself like that,” said Republican Rep. Rodney Davis told Fox News. “Will the vice president welcome everyone like this at a future meeting?”

Another Republican, Rep. Ralph Norman said it was ridiculous to focus on pronouns “with the problems this administration has caused.”

Democrats, on the other hand, don’t think it’s a cause for concern.

“Especially when it comes to people’s identity, don’t make a big deal out of things,” Bowman told Fox News.

Democratic representative. Anthony Brown said: “I think people should feel comfortable and introduce themselves however they want and whatever they want to do is the right way. I know people are introducing themselves with pronouns these days.”