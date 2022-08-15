After her father lost his hearing, this NL singer added ASL translators to her shows.

Philpott says that interpreting music is very different from interpreting speech, but the availability of ASL translation can make a big difference to concert goers. (Christopher Deacon/submitted by Carolina East)

Inspired by her hearing-impaired father, St. John’s singer Caroline East makes sure that as many people as possible can hear her music.

East’s father had been deaf for a while, she said, but the family didn’t know about it until earlier this year, when he lost 70 percent of his hearing in one ear and 80 percent in the other.

“There were frequencies in my music that he couldn’t hear, he couldn’t hear the words, he never felt the music. Basically, he could only hear the bass and some sort of jumbled form of lyrics,” East said on Wednesday, adding he explained that it was like listening to music with a pillow over your ears.

The hearing care professional introduced her father to hearing aids. According to East, after they were created, she will never forget what happened.

“The first thing he ever fully heard, once his hearing aids were on, was one of my songs. And that moment when I hit the play button in the clinic… My father was just overwhelmed with emotion. He became very emotional, as did everyone in the room,” she said.

“It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life.”

With her father’s hearing loss in mind, East says she wants to make sure everyone can understand her music by incorporating an interpretation of American Sign Language into her performances.

Denika Philpott, an ASL translator who works with Triangular Communications in St. John’s, says translating music is very different from translating speech. This is a tedious, full body experience that is often done with two interpreters.

“It’s on my face. It’s on my body. It’s how you wiggle. That’s it,” Philpott said.

“We don’t do it verbatim. It’s not at the same time, we make sense out of it… They don’t need to hear the music because they can see it. Availability is great.”

Singer Carolina East (right) performs on stage with American Sign Language interpreter Denica Philpott. East says he plans to make the arrangement a permanent feature of his future shows. (Christopher Deacon/submitted by Carolina East)

Philpott says the availability of this affordable option is key as it provides a channel for communication and entertainment.

People can also often feel embarrassed when admitting they are dealing with hearing loss, she says, so having widely available options can help people come to terms with being deaf or hard of hearing.

East saw the magic of ASL connections on stage herself, highlighting a recent festival performance with Philpott. Earlier this week, she also acted as an interpreter for the George Street show and encourages other musicians in Newfoundland and Labrador to do the same on their shows.

“There was a gentleman whom I will never forget. I will never forget his face as long as I live … He was smiling from ear to ear, and you could tell that he was completely involved in this show, ”said East.

“He laughed when everyone else laughed, he cried when everyone else cried. And at that moment I knew with my dad and these gentlemen that if I could… that my goal would always be to have ASL interpreters.”

Listen to the full interview from St. John’s Morning Show below.

St. John’s Morning Show 12:49 Caroline East Concert Interpreter His father’s hearing loss prompted a local musician to make his concerts more accessible. There will be an ASL interpreter at the Carolina East concert on George Street tonight, and this could be a first for the local music scene.