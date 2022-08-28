After GOP criticism, White House spokesman defends Biden’s slam of MAGA for ‘quasi-fascism’

White House Press Secretary Carine Jean-Pierre on Friday defended President Joe Biden’s comments likening Republican ideology to “quasi-fascism.”

Jean-Pierre said the actions of the MAGA republicans fit the definition of “fascism”.

MAGA Republicans (referencing former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan) are “attacking democracy,” Jean-Pierre said meanwhile. Friday’s press briefing.

“When it comes to the extreme, extreme wing of the Republicans, they’re attacking democracy … taking away rights and liberties. They’re using … threats of violence. They’re taking away voting rights. And (Biden) Calling it what it is.” said Jean-Pierre.

When asked again about Biden’s comments, Jean-Pierre said Biden had previously compared the actions of Trump-fellow Republicans to the definition of fascism, even if he had not used “that exact word” before.

“You look at the definition of ‘fascism,’ and you think what are they doing to attack our democracy … I mean, that’s it; it’s very clear,” Jean-Pierre said.

In general terms, fascism is a political ideology, movement or regime characterized by nationalism and authoritarianism. Merriam-Webster Dictionary States that fascism “elevates the nation and often the race above the individual”—”endorsing a centralized despotic government headed by an authoritarian leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and coercive suppression of opposition.”

In his remarks at Maryland Welcome to the Democratic National Committee On Thursday, Biden compared the actions of MAGA Republicans to quasi-fascism while expressing concern about the nation’s unity and “sustaining democracy.”

“What we’re seeing now is either the beginning or the death knell of the extreme MAGA philosophy,” Biden said. “It’s not just Trump. … It’s the whole philosophy that underpins — it’s — I’m going to say something — it’s almost quasi-fascism, the way he deals.”

In response, a spokesman for the Republican National Committee Nathan Brand Called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

“Biden forced Americans out of their jobs, transferred money from working families to Harvard lawyers, and sent our country into recession while families couldn’t afford gas and groceries. Democrats don’t care about suffering Americans — they never did,” Brand said. said in a statement Sent on multiple Media outlets.