People in New York and DC weighed in on the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, with some calling it foul play, while others celebrated the search.

“This is 100% selective justice,” one New Yorker told Fox News. “If it were the other way around someone would be crucified.”

But Raymond from DC said he was “delighted” that Trump’s home was attacked.

“They’re going to find a bunch of bullshit that he’s doing and they’re going to lock him up,” Raymond told Fox News.

Following the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump posts a campaign ad-style video on Satyam Social

The FBI searched Trump’s home Monday night for documents taken from the White House, according to a source familiar with the investigation. The former president, at the time of the attack, said his resort was “under siege” and called it “prosecutorial misconduct”.

New York and DC residents who spoke to Fox News were divided on whether they supported Trump or the FBI.

“I think it’s nonsense,” said Frank from New York. “They’re still trying to get him into trouble after failing to impeach him. I don’t think they’ll find anything.”

A Trump supporter outside Trump Tower in NYC told Fox News: “They have the wrong address. They’re looking for the Clinton crime family.”

Clinton-linked lawyer says FBI raid could prevent Trump from re-election, cites US Code

“Trump has done nothing wrong,” he said. “He is the most credible politician who has ever sought high office.”

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) told Trump He took 15 boxes Presidential records including classified material for his personal residence in Florida. Federal law prohibits the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, although Trump, as president, may try to argue that he is the ultimate declassification authority.

DC’s Amanda said she thought the attack was a long time coming.

“I think it’s been coming for a while,” Amanda told Fox News. “I hope they find what they need and we can find out what really happened” January 6, 2021.

GOP blames ‘weaponization’ of dose after Trump’s Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI; DEMS calls this ‘accountability’

Tom, an Ohio resident visiting DC, said: “I think it’s a step in the right direction to get to the truth.”

Amanda said she does not believe politics played a role in the attack.

“If he had done the things he did, if he had been a Democrat, that would have happened,” Amanda told Fox News.

But Jerry, another tourist visiting DC, said: “I think it’s purely politically motivated. I think they do it to whoever they want, but not to everybody.”

“If they don’t succeed at this, they try something else,” Jerry continued. “Anything to degrade Trump in any way they can.”

Matt, a New Yorker, pointed to the timing of the FBI’s search, considering widespread speculation that Trump might soon run for president.

“I don’t know if it’s warranted,” Matt told Fox News. “It seems a bit coincidental that it’s starting now with some knowledge of 2024.”

Jon Michael Rash reports from Washington, DC and Teni Sahakian in New York City.

Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.