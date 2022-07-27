After earlier talks, Manchin agrees to a new deal on climate and taxes

Toggle caption Patrick Semansky/AP

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Joe Manchin have released preliminary details of the bill to address climate change, taxes, health care and inflation. The deal is a major reversal for Democrats who had scaled back their ambitions for a package to overhaul the Affordable Care Act and reform prescription drug prices.

“After months of negotiations, we have finalized legislative text that will invest an estimated $300 billion in deficit reduction and $369.75 billion in energy security and climate change programs over the next 10 years,” the senators said in a joint statement. “The investment will be fully compensated by closing tax loopholes on wealthy individuals and corporations.”

The legislation — called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 — would also continue the 2025 expansion of the Affordable Care Act passed during the pandemic and allow Medicare to pursue lower drug costs by negotiating directly with drug companies. Democrats say the plan avoids any new taxes on households making $400,000 or less and includes no new taxes on small businesses.

The new deal aims to “cut carbon emissions by roughly 40 percent by 2030” and reduce the deficit while addressing inflation, according to documents released by Schumer and Manchin. The full text of the bill is not yet available. Schumer plans to submit the bill to Senate lawmakers for review tonight to begin voting on the bill next week. Democrats plan to pass the bill using the budget process to avoid a Republican filibuster, if the legislation has unanimous support among Senate Democrats.

Manchin and Schumer say they have reached an agreement with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden to pass a permitting reform bill by the end of the year aimed at easing permits for domestic energy production and transmission.