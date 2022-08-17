New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Soon after losing to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming’s Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of preventing former President Trump from regaining the presidency.

The group, called The Great Task, took its name from a phrase in the Gettysburg Address, and Cheney called on President Lincoln to call on the Republican Party to return to its roots.

“We need to bring this party back to the principles and values ​​that it was founded on,” Cheney said in an interview on NBC’s “Today Show” Wednesday morning, noting that it has lost its way in focusing too much on Trump and him. “The Cult of Personality.”

In the past, Cheney has noted that she won more than 70% of the vote in her district’s primary, and that “the road to that victory was easy,” but she felt it was important to focus on her opposition. To Trump. Those efforts, which included her work on the Democrat-led House Jan. 6 committee, led to Trump endorsing Hageman in the primary race. With 99% of the vote counted early Wednesday, Hageman leads Cheney by more than 37 points.

“There is no political office more important than the principles we swear to protect,” Cheney said, expressing no regrets about her decision to focus on Trump instead of local issues.

Going forward, Cheney said she will resume her work in the House until the end of her term, and that she and her organization will continue after Trump.

“I think it will take a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents to defeat him. And I want to be a part of that,” she said.

Cheney held Trump directly responsible for the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021, saying at one point in the interview that “Trump attacked the Capitol” and then amended it to “send a mob to attack the Capitol.” The former president echoed how Trump told protesters over the election results to be peaceful in a speech that day. Defenders suggest.

When asked by Savannah Guthrie if Cheney had lost sight of the issues her constituents in Wyoming care about, Cheney said, “As a nation, you don’t have an opportunity to discuss and discuss any other issue when you’re facing a fundamental threat. Our Republic.”

Cheney made it clear that he will continue with his vision in that direction.

“I will do whatever it takes to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office,” she said.

Asked if that included running for president in 2024, Cheney said he wasn’t ready to make that call yet, but would make that decision “in the coming months.”

Although Cheney has been accused of abandoning her party — her campaign has even courted Democrats, urging them to switch parties so they can vote for her in the primary — she believes the GOP has misled itself in following Trump. She said Trump had “betrayed Republican voters” and insisted on a return to its core principles of small government, strong defense, low taxes and the family.

“Those are the principles I believe in. That’s what the party stands for, and we need to reclaim the party,” she said.