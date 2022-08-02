After devastating floods, Kentuckians face power and heating outages.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Amanda Rossmann/Courier Journal via AP

FRANKFORT, Kentucky. Rain that caused massive flooding in Appalachian mountain communities eased off Tuesday, leaving survivors facing a new threat: heat trying to recover.

“It will be very, very hot. And now it’s our new weather problem,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said at a Tuesday morning disaster briefing.

The death toll stood at 37 on Tuesday, he said, after more bodies were found in the devastated landscape on Monday, and while more than 1,300 people were rescued, crews were still trying to reach some people who remain cut off from floods or landslides. Hundreds have gone missing, a number that should disappear once cell service is restored and people can tell each other they’re alive.

“It’s absolutely devastating. It will take years to recover. People were left with absolutely nothing. Houses that we don’t know where they are have simply disappeared completely. And we continue to find the bodies of our brothers and sisters, we lost,” Beshir said.

The National Weather Service warned that slow downpours and thunderstorms could trigger more flash floods Tuesday morning along waterways swollen from Sunday’s heavy rain, a grim code for last week’s historic floods. This includes communities just across the state line in Virginia and West Virginia, where some people were also left without power.



Cooling stations are being installed in buildings that were not affected by the floods as more than 9,600 customers remain without power in eastern Kentucky, Beshear said.

“With the heat approaching, we announced the creation of cooling stations. And they were installed on time, in fact, before this heat wave. We can get ahead of the weather for the first time,” he said.

“I know that you can save whatever you can. But be very careful on Wednesday and Thursday when it gets hot,” the governor said. “We bring water in trucks. We will make sure we have enough for you. But you’ll need a cool place to at least rest.”

For hundreds of people whose homes were damaged or destroyed, this place was a temporary refuge. As of Tuesday, about 430 people were in 11 such shelters, with another 191 temporarily housed in state parks, Beshear said.

President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to send money to help counties flooded after 8 to 10 1/2 inches (20 to 27 centimeters) of rain fell in just 48 hours in parts of eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and West Virginia.

The disaster was the latest in a string of catastrophic floods that hit parts of the US this summer, including St. Louis. Scientists warn that climate change is making such events more frequent.

Chris Campbell, president of Whitesburg’s Letcher Funeral Home, said his 90-year-old grandmother had lost the entire house she had lived in since 1958. She managed to escape to a nearby house with only a few photographs. Everything else has disappeared. And now he is organizing the burial of people he knew personally, such as a 67-year-old woman who had a heart attack while trying to escape from rising water.

“These people, we know most of them. We are a small community,” he said of a town about 110 miles (177 km) southeast of Lexington. “This applies to everyone.”