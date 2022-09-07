After Del Rio, some Haitian migrants took refuge in the US.

Enlarge this image toggle signature PAUL RATGE/AFP via Getty Images

PAUL RATGE/AFP via Getty Images

In the chaos of a squalid migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, Esther was desperate last year. Her 15-month-old son was sick and hungry.

There was not enough food in the camp, so she went back across the river to Mexico to buy some food. When she tried to return to the Texas riverside camp, Esther said she was threatened on horseback by border guards.

“There were horses there, and the way they were talking to us, asking questions and riding up to us, saying, ‘Go back to Mexico. Go back to Mexico,” she said over the phone in Haitian Creole through an interpreter.

Photos and videos of Border Patrol agents on horseback trying to stop a crowd of black migrants have sparked outrage all the way to the White House.

Nearly a year later, some of these Haitian migrants have found safe passage in the United States, but thousands more have not. And advocates say no one has been held accountable for how immigration authorities treated them at the camp in Del Rio or in the months that followed.

Esther is not the woman’s real name, but NPR uses it because that’s how she is identified in a lawsuit filed last year on behalf of a group of Haitian migrants who were in Del Rio. Like many migrants, Esther says she came there from Chile, where she lived with her husband and son.

She was among some 15,000 Haitian migrants who illegally crossed the border within days of last September and ended up locked in a squalid camp on the banks of the Rio Grande.

Esther says she tried to treat her son, who suffered from fever and diarrhea, at Camp Del Rio. But she says the medical staff only gave her water and syrup, which didn’t seem to help.

An incident involving border patrol agents on horseback provoked internal investigation US Customs and Border Protection.

National Border guards used ‘unnecessary’ force on Haitian migrants

“Not everyone will like all the findings,” CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus said when he announced the results at a press conference in July, “but the investigation was comprehensive and fair.”

Investigators found no evidence that the agents on horseback hit any of the migrants with the reins of their horses, “intentionally or not.” But their report concludes that some officers on horseback used “unnecessary” force and abused the migrants.

“There is no justification for the actions of some of our employees, including unprofessional and deeply offensive behavior,” Magnus said at the time.

The disciplinary commission recommended that action be taken against the four border guards, Magnus said, although no details were given about their punishment.

But Haitian migrants and their advocates say the report is not credible because investigators have not spoken to a key group of witnesses: the migrants themselves.

“I was shocked when I received news of the report and read the findings,” said Nicole Phillips, legal director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance.

The organization, along with other advocacy groups including the Justice Action Center, sue the Biden administration on behalf of Esther and other migrants.

CBP investigators included the materials from this lawsuit as evidence in their 500-page report. But Phillips says they never contacted or interviewed the migrants directly.

Philips says the official report contains some important inaccuracies. For example, she says, Border Patrol Agents did beat the migrants with the reins of their horses. She is also frustrated that the investigators only focused on the incident with the mounted patrols, largely ignoring the dire conditions at the camp.

“There has been no investigation into this,” she said. “Lack of food, lack of water, lack of medical care. And that’s also very disappointing.”

National Haiti is facing disaster and chaos. Its residents are likely to be denied asylum in the US

In the confusion at Del Rio, several thousand migrants were released directly into the United States. Thousands more were deported to Haiti, including Esther’s two sisters, who were also in the camp.

Once Esther and her husband realized what was happening, they had to make a choice. They can still try to apply for asylum in the United States. But they didn’t want to risk deportation to Haiti, where she said her life was threatened because of her family’s political connections.

“We thought we would not be able to return to Haiti because of the problems that we knew were happening in Haiti,” she said. “I didn’t want to be deported and so we decided to go back to Mexico.”

Esther and her family decided to cross the river back to Mexico, where their son received medical attention as well as legal assistance. A few months later, they were allowed to enter the United States seeking asylum. They are now in Florida, living with her husband’s family.

But they know that many other Haitians are not so lucky. The United States has deported more than 20,000 people back to Haiti since September last year, although the rate of deportation flights has dropped sharply since June.

“It was really tough, because when you think about all the effort you put in to get there, everything just vanished,” said the man who was identified as Jacques in a lawsuit against the Biden administration.

Jacques was also in Del Rio last year, hoping to apply for asylum. Instead, he was deported back to Haiti. Now he hides in the countryside to avoid the gang that forced him to leave the country and says he only travels at night to avoid attention.

“It’s getting worse every day,” he said over the phone in Haitian Creole through an interpreter. “When you think things are getting better, things are getting worse. But, you know, we have to be resilient because there’s nothing we can do. We can just be careful.”

Jacques says he’s just trying to survive until he finds a way to get out of Haiti again.