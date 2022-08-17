New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The man who was about to interview novelist Salman Rushdie when a madman attacked and stabbed him on stage in New York has revealed the injuries he sustained while trying to defend the writer.

Henry Reese, 73, spoke to the BBC late on Tuesday, The New York Post Report Reece could not open his blackened right eye.

Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and stomach Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institute, about 55. miles south of Buffalo.

“As well as a deep cut to his eye, he received multiple stitches above from stab wounds sustained while holding the legs of a man who stormed the stage and repeatedly stabbed Rush,” the New York Post reported. The man has been identified as Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey. He was arrested at the scene and is awaiting arraignment. Pea was born a decade after “The Satanic Verses” was published. The motive behind the attack was unclear, said state police Maj. Eugene Stanizewski.

“I’m recovering, everything’s going – I’m doing well,” he told the BBC at his home in Pittsburgh. “We care for Salman. And I mean both for himself of course, but also for what he is in the world. And he matters to the world.”

A bloodied Rushdie, 75, was taken to hospital and underwent surgery. His agent, Andrew Wylie, said the writer was on a ventilator on Friday evening, with liver damage, nerves in his arms and the possibility of losing an eye. He has since been taken off the ventilator and is expected to survive.

“Our mission is to protect writers in sanctuary. And to see Salman Rushdie put his life on the line is unimaginable … it’s hard to describe what it’s like to see this happen in front of us,” Reese told the BBC.

The moderator hopes to one day finally be able to hold the planned speech, he told the BBC.

“My ideal would be to see that happen and not in any way hinder us from doing what we set out to do. To show both that these values ​​will be protected and that they can be protected,” he said.

Rushdie’s 1988 novel was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims, who saw one of its characters as an insult to the Prophet Muhammad, among other objections. Throughout the Muslim world, there were often violent protests against Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim family in India.

An Iranian government official claimed on Monday that Tehran was not involved A recent attack There is rush.

