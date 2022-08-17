After criticism over COVID, the head of the CDC plans to make the agency more nimble

Enlarge this image toggle signature Ron Harris/AP

Ron Harris/AP

NEW YORK. On Wednesday, the head of the nation’s leading public health agency announced a shake-up of the organization to make it more flexible.

The planned changes at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – CDC leaders are calling it a “reset” – come amid continued criticism of the agency’s response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. The changes include internal staff changes and measures to speed up data releases.

CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, informed agency staff of the changes on Wednesday. According to her, this is a CDC initiative and was not led by the White House or other administration officials.

“I feel obliged to lead this agency to a better place after a really difficult three years,” Walensky told The Associated Press.

With a $12 billion budget and more than 11,000 employees, the CDC is a federal agency in Atlanta tasked with protecting Americans from disease outbreaks and other public health threats. Usually every CDC director does some sort of reorganization, but Walensky’s move comes against a backdrop of a broader need for change.

The agency has long been criticized for being too heavyweight, focusing on data collection and analysis but not responding quickly to new health threats. But public discontent with the agency soared during the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts said the CDC has been slow to recognize how much of the virus is entering the US from Europe, recommend people wear masks, say the virus can spread through the air, and ramp up systematic testing of new variants.

“We saw during COVID that the structures of the CDC were, frankly, not designed to collect information, process it and disseminate it to the population at the speed needed,” said Jason Schwartz, a health policy researcher at the Yale School of Public Health.

Walensky, who took over as director in January 2021, has long said the agency needs to work faster and communicate better, but she hasn’t stopped tripping during her tenure.

In April, she called for an in-depth review of the agency, which resulted in the announced changes. Her reorganization proposal must be approved by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. CDC officials say they hope to complete, approve and put into effect a full package of changes by early next year.

Some changes are still in development, but the steps announced on Wednesday include:

– Greater use of preprinted scientific reports to obtain data that can be used, rather than waiting for studies to be peer-reviewed and published in the CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

— Restructuring the agency communications office and further redesigning CDC websites to make agency recommendations to the public clearer and easier to find.

— The change in the length of time agency leaders devote to outbreak response to at least six months is an attempt to address staff turnover that has sometimes led to gaps in knowledge and impacted agency communications.

– Establishment of a new executive board to help Valensky set strategy and priorities.

– Appointment of Mary Wakefield as Senior Advisor to implement changes. Wakefield headed the Office of Health Resources and Services during the Obama administration and also served as Administrator #2 at HHS. Wakefield, 68, started on Monday.

– Changing the agency’s organizational structure to reverse some of the changes made during the Trump administration.

— Establishment of an office for intergovernmental relations to build partnerships with other agencies, as well as a higher-level office for health equity.

Walensky also said she intends to “get rid of some of the existing layers of accountability, and I’d like to work on breaking down some of the bunkers.” She didn’t say exactly what that might entail, but stressed that the overall change is not so much about redrawing the organizational structure, but about rethinking how CDC does business and motivates staff.

“It’s not going to be just moving boxes” in the organizational structure, she said.

Schwartz said the shortcomings in the federal response are outside the CDC’s scope because the White House and other agencies were heavily involved.

The reorganization of the CDC is a positive step, but “I hope this is not the end of the story,” Schwartz said. He would like to see a “broader report” on how the federal government is handling health crises.