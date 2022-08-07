After China’s military spectacle, the chances of defeating Taiwan narrowed

China’s 72-hour spectacle of missiles, warships and fighter jets swarming Taiwan was intended to create a firewall – a garish, made-for-television warning against what Beijing sees as Washington’s increasingly stubborn defiance of its claim to the island.
“We are on high alert, ready to fight at any time, and we can fight at any time,” said Zu Guanghong, a Chinese navy captain. Video of the People’s Liberation Army about the exercises that ended on Sunday. “We have the determination and the ability to launch a painful direct attack against any invaders who would destroy the unification of the homeland and show no mercy.”
But even if China’s show of military power discourages other Western politicians from emulating Nancy Pelosi, who infuriated Beijing with her visit to Taiwan, it also dampens hopes of a negotiated conquest of the island. Beijing’s shock and awe tactics could exacerbate Taiwan’s skepticism that it could ever reach a peaceful and lasting settlement with the Chinese Communist Party, especially under Xi Jinping as its leader.
“After military exercises, nothing will change, first there will be one thing and then another,” said Li Wen-te, a 63-year-old retired fisherman from Luqiu Island, off the southwest coast of Taiwan. than six miles from China’s drilling rigs.
“They’re intimidating as always,” he said, adding the Chinese proverb “dig deep in soft soil,” which means “give them an inch and they’ll take a mile.”
Mr. Xi has now shown that he is ready to draw a fearsome war club to try to fight back against what Beijing sees as a dangerous alliance of Taiwanese opposition and American support. Chinese military exercises in six zones around Taiwan, which on Sunday included joint air and sea exercises to practice long-range airstrikes, allowed the military to practice blocking the island in the event of an invasion.
In the face of such pressure, the political carrots that China has used to sway Taiwan toward unification may carry even less weight. In previous eras of better relations, China welcomed Taiwanese investment, agricultural products, and artists.
The result could be a deepening of mutual distrust, which some experts warn could, in the extreme case, bring Beijing and Washington into all-out conflict.
“This does not mean that there will be an explosion tomorrow, but it raises the overall likelihood of a crisis, conflict or even war with the Americans over Taiwan,” said Kevin Rudd, a former Australian prime minister who previously worked as a diplomat in Beijing.
Understand the tension between China and Taiwan
What does China mean for Taiwan? China claims Taiwan, a self-governing island democracy of 23 million people, as its territory and has long vowed to take it back, by force if necessary. The island to which Chiang Kai-shek’s Chinese troops retreated after the 1949 communist revolution was never part of the People’s Republic of China.
The Communist Party has never ruled Taiwan, but Beijing maintains that it is historically and legally part of Chinese territory. The Chinese Nationalist forces that fled to Taiwan in 1949 after being defeated in the civil war also long maintained that the island was part of the greater China they ruled.
But ever since Taiwan became a democracy in the 1990s, a growing number of its residents feel their values and culture are very different from those of the People’s Republic of China. This political skepticism about an authoritarian China persists and even deepens as Taiwan’s economic ties to the mainland expand.
“The attraction of the carrot in China’s Taiwan policy – economic stimulus – has now fallen to its lowest level since the end of the Cold War,” he said. Wu Tse-mingpolitical scientist at Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s leading research academy.
“The card he currently holds is to step up military threats against Taiwan step by step and continue military preparations for the use of force,” he said, “until one day a full-scale military offensive against Taiwan will not be a favorable option. ”
Since the late 1970s, Deng Xiaoping and other Chinese leaders have tried to coax Taiwan into accepting unification under the “one country, two systems” scheme, which promised autonomy in law, religion, economic policy, and other areas, as long as the island recognized Chinese sovereignty. .
But in an increasingly democratic Taiwan, few see themselves as proud future citizens of China. Support for Beijing’s proposals fell even lower after 2020, when China cracked down on Hong Kong, undermining the freedoms the former British colony was promised under its own version of the framework.
Mr. Xi continues to promise Taiwan a “one country, two systems” deal, and he could go back to offering Taiwan economic and political stimulus if he can influence the island’s presidential election in early 2024.
Taiwan’s current president, Tsai Ing-wen, is due to step down after her second term ends this year. And a potential successor from her Democratic Progressive Party, which rejects the One China principle and advocates independence, may be more belligerent towards Beijing.
Years after this election, China’s leaders likely “want to show some significant leaps forward in Taiwan, not necessarily unification, but some results,” he said. Wang Hsin-hsien, professor of Chinese politics at National Chengchi University in Taipei. “Xi Jinping is the type of person who repays enmity with revenge and kindness, but when he takes revenge, it is doubly rewarded.”
One mystery that hangs over Taiwan is whether Mr. Xi has a schedule. He suggested that his vision for China’s “rejuvenation” into a prosperous, powerful, and complete world power depended on unification with Taiwan. He said that rejuvenation would be achieved by the middle of the century, which is why some consider this time to be the limit of his Taiwanese ambitions.
“Now we have a 27-year-old fuse that can be slow-burning or fast-burning,” said Mr Rudd, a former Australian prime minister and now president of the Asiatic Society, referring to the mid-century date. “The time to worry is the early 2030s because you are closer to the 2049 countdown zone, but you are also in Xi Jinping’s political life.”
On the agenda Taiwan politics speech in 2019Mr. Xi confirmed that China hopes to unite with Taiwan peacefully, but does not rule out the use of military force.
He also called for exploring ways to update what the “one country, two systems” agreement for Taiwan would look like, and the Chinese government sent scientists to participate in the project. Such plans, Mr. Xi said, “should fully take into account the realities of Taiwan, and also contribute to the establishment of lasting order and stability in Taiwan after unification.”
“I still believe that at present, military capabilities are primarily calibrated as a deterrent,” he said. Willian Klein, a former US diplomat based in Beijing who now works for consulting firm FGS Global, citing the rise of China. “Their strategy is to narrow down the possible set of outcomes to the point where the desired outcome becomes a reality.”
But the proposals made by Chinese scholars on Taiwan highlight the gulf between what Beijing seems to have in mind and what most Taiwanese can accept.
Chinese studies suggest sending Chinese officials to maintain control in Taiwan, especially if Beijing gains control by force; others say China should introduce a national security law in Taiwan, similar to the one it introduced in Hong Kong in 2020, to punish opponents of Chinese rule.
“It must be admitted that governing Taiwan will be much more difficult than Hong Kong, whether in terms of geographical extent or political conditions,” Zhou Yezhong, a well-known law professor at Wuhan University, wrote in a recent article.Chinese unification plan”, which he co-wrote with another academician.
They wrote that Taiwanese society must be “re-Chineseized” in order to adopt official Chinese values and “fundamentally transform the political environment that has long been shaped by the ideas of ‘Taiwan independence’.”
Chinese Ambassador to France Lu Chaye said in a TV interview last week that the Taiwanese people have been brainwashed with ideas of independence.
“I’m sure that while they are being reeducated, the Taiwanese public will become patriotic again,” he said in an interview. published on the website of his embassy. “Not under threat, but through re-education.”
Polls in Taiwan show that very few people want to unite on China’s terms. In the latest public opinion poll conducted by the National Chengchi University, 1.3 percent of respondents were in favor of unification as soon as possible, 5.1 percent for independence as soon as possible. The rest basically wanted some version of the ambiguous status quo.
“I cherish our freedom of speech and don’t want China to unite me,” said Huang Chiu-hung, 47, who owns a shop that sells fried plaited dough sticks, a local snack, on Liuqiu, Taiwan’s island. .
She said that out of curiosity, she tried to see the People’s Liberation Army in action, but saw nothing in the pavilion overlooking the sea.
“It looks like some people are worried,” she said. “For me, this is just a small episode from the ordinary life of the Taiwanese.”