After China’s military spectacle, the chances of defeating Taiwan narrowed

China’s 72-hour spectacle of missiles, warships and fighter jets swarming Taiwan was intended to create a firewall – a garish, made-for-television warning against what Beijing sees as Washington’s increasingly stubborn defiance of its claim to the island.

“We are on high alert, ready to fight at any time, and we can fight at any time,” said Zu Guanghong, a Chinese navy captain. Video of the People’s Liberation Army about the exercises that ended on Sunday. “We have the determination and the ability to launch a painful direct attack against any invaders who would destroy the unification of the homeland and show no mercy.”

But even if China’s show of military power discourages other Western politicians from emulating Nancy Pelosi, who infuriated Beijing with her visit to Taiwan, it also dampens hopes of a negotiated conquest of the island. Beijing’s shock and awe tactics could exacerbate Taiwan’s skepticism that it could ever reach a peaceful and lasting settlement with the Chinese Communist Party, especially under Xi Jinping as its leader.