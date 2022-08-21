type here...
After back-to-back meltdowns, Padres get more closer role from All-Star deadline pickup Josh Hader
Sports

After back-to-back meltdowns, Padres get more closer role from All-Star deadline pickup Josh Hader

By printveela editor

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Padres are giving reliever Josh Hader a break from the closer’s role after the ninth-inning meltdowns that led to San Diego’s loss.

Padres manager Bob Melvin said the left-handed hitter will be given time to work out his issues before Saturday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

“We’ll probably give him a break here in the interim (as a closer), let him work on some things,” Melvin said. “But, our best team, obviously, is Josh Hader in the closer role and that’s why we got him. So, we’ll give him a little break for now.

Melvin said the role of the Padres’ closer will be on a game-by-game basis of matchups, primarily by committee. With Hader sidelined for now, the role is likely to be shared by Padres right-handers Luis Garcia and Robert Suarez and lefties Adrian Morezon and Nick Martinez.

At 66-56, San Diego entered Saturday’s game fighting for the third and final National League wild card spot. Since the trade deadline, the Padres are 6-10 and 25-32 in their last 57 games.

Hader, acquired from Milwaukee on Aug. 1 for four San Diego players, including then-Padres closer Taylor Rogers, has struggled since the move. He has been on the mound in each of his last three appearances when an opponent has scored a game-winning run, and he allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings against San Diego.

“I have a standard, and it’s not results-based, but to execute pitches more and get to a place where I’m dominant,” Hader said after Friday night’s outing, in which he failed to record an out while walking a batter. A throwing error and surrendering a two-run homer to rookie Alex Call. “External things do not affect anything. I’ll go and do my thing … keep moving forward, learn from mistakes.

After bursting onto the scene a few years ago thanks to his ability to pitch effectively in any relief situation, Hader has been used almost exclusively ninth-inning with the Brewers since 2020 at his request, albeit going multiple innings at times. . The Padres put him with runners on Thursday, something he’s rarely done in Milwaukee over the past few years.

