After another ’embarrassing’ loss, Yankees look for answers as AL East lead fades

ST. Petersburg, Fla. – Somewhere, under a pile of errors, and another string of empty at-bats.

That’s what the New York Yankees call themselves.

They stick to it.

A team that once enjoyed a 15 ½ game lead, a boat race out of the AL East, still lies beneath that wreckage.

But even the ever-optimistic Aaron Boone was moved to call Friday night’s 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays “embarrassing.”

“We (Ticked) should be embarrassed, embarrassed,” Boone said of starting the September stretch run with a spectacular dud against the second-ranked Rays at Tropicana Field.

How the Yankees melted away from the franchise’s 114-win 1998 club to the 91-loss 1991 club — in two short months — seems like bad fiction.

“We’re still in first place,” Aaron Judge said, but the Rays are five games back, with five more against the Yankees over the next nine days.

And that Rays team, with holes in its rotation, Vander Franco still missing from its lineup and a bullpen devoid of any bold-faced names, found its feet again.

They were never intimidated by the Yankees anyway.

They’re used to battling rosters on a fraction of the Yanks’ payroll, playing to home crowds of fewer than 18,000 fans Friday night, half of them rooting for the visitors.

All the pressure has shifted to the Yankees in October.

Aaron Judge: “You should bring it up.”

If the Yankees win the division by a narrow margin, Judge — marching toward Roger Morris’ franchise single-season home run record — earns his AL MVP.

At this point, there is no reason for any Rays pitcher to throw him a strike until further notice.

Giancarlo Stanton has gone into a deep freeze and DJ LeMahieu hasn’t been the same since his toe problem — which Boone suggested might require an offseason approach to fully address it.

Gleyber Torres’ second-half seizure left him batting seventh behind Jose Trevino, and Josh Donaldson didn’t look much better than 0-for-4 on Friday, with two errors at third base — in consecutive fourth-inning games. , leading to Tampa Bay’s first run.

That came after the Yankees lost another key left-handed bat.

On a third-inning swing, Andrew Benintendi felt a “pop” in his right wrist and left the game early with an MRI scheduled for Saturday.

Already, Anthony Rizzo is unavailable for this series, having received an epidural for his chronic, pain-related condition.

You’ll recall that the Yankees’ lead in Tampa Bay was 11.5 games on Aug. 8, the night Matt Carpenter broke his left foot on a foul ball.

“We’ve got to score,” Boone said, “and not have an excuse for everything,” on a night when the Yanks went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 on base.

“We haven’t been great as a team scoring guys on base,” Donaldson said of the need to “do a better job” in that category.

“Everything we need is right here in this room,” said the judge, “but we have to bring it every day.

“It’s over for today. We should bring it tomorrow, plain and simple. It will come. Whether (you) feel good or not, you should bring it.

Aaron Boone: “It should be good”

If there was any hope Friday, Domingo German delivered his third straight of length and quality, leading the Yanks to a 1-0 game entering the seventh.

No. German regretted giving up a two-run homer to 8 hitter Christian Betancourt, but the Yanks didn’t score and Anthony Banda capped a six-run avalanche in the eighth.

“Hopefully, one of those rock-bottom situations,” Boone said, after calling on utility man Marvin Gonzalez for the final out of that inning, retiring the one batter he faced on his return.

How do you get “embarrassed” on a road trip with low level athletics and two losses to the Angels.

Despite the 15-25 post-All-Star break record, Boone felt the “effort and dedication was there.”

This is now a test of their resolve.

“It has to be better, period,” Boone said of his club’s performance.