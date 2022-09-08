New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There aren’t many dangers to dropping or losing a cellphone – except maybe dropping it and losing it at sea.

New Yorker Laura Hernandez knows this all too well after a recent trip to the beach in Rockport, Massachusetts.

Hernandez lost her iPhone when she fell into the water while paddleboarding there in August, The Boston Globe reported.

Nonprofit Deploys Military Veterans for Underwater Conservation Missions Across the Country: ‘Next Branch of Service’

When Hernandez looked into the water, she could see her pink waterproof purse — which held her phone — sunk to the ocean floor, the Globe and Associated Press pointed out.

Hernandez was not satisfied with this result.

She goes back to the beach the next day and goes to the scuba diving class instructor – explaining what happened the day before.

Sunken jewels, buried treasure unearthed in Bahamas from iconic 17th-century Spanish shipwreck

The instructor, Larry Bettencourt, didn’t sound optimistic about the situation — but told his scuba students to keep an eye out for the pink pouch.

Incredibly, one of the students, Vanessa Kahn of Peabody, Mass., immediately recognized the pink purse, the AP reported.

It was Khan’s first time doing open-water dives in the ocean — and the water was reportedly about 25 feet deep.

“The bright pink waterproof case stuck out like a sore thumb … it was almost as if it had been placed in a bed of green seaweed,” she told the Globe.

Hernandez gave Kahn a $300 reward after he was reunited with his iPhone.

An all-women rowing team breaks a world record in a race in the Pacific Ocean

Scuba diving, diving underwater while using breathing apparatus separate from the surface air, is gaining popularity.

According to the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), 2.72 million people participated in scuba diving in the US in 2019 alone.

The activity has also become a popular feature in hotels and resorts around the world.

According to PADI, around 20% of European tourists are certified divers and travel to diving spots around the world.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Furthermore, the number of female divers is increasing rapidly.

In 2018, 38% of PADI certifiers were women – up from 34.4% in 2013, the organization reported.

The Associated Press and Fox 43 contributed to this report.