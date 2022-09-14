New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Washington Nationals promised to send a special gift to a young fan who went viral for the wrong reasons at a recent game.

Avery Hilliard, a 10-year-old girl, was at Nationals Park when right fielder Joey Meneses threw the ball to her after warming up for an inning. Hilliard put on her glove and was about to make the catch when a big fan grabbed it with his own before it hit her skin. He left ignoring the girl who wanted only a souvenir.

Avery’s mother, Gina Hilliard, posted about the experience on Twitter, and the Nationals quickly responded, asking for her information so they could inform her.

Now at Nats, fan favorite Meneses has helped do just that. The Nationals posted on their Twitter Tuesday that Avery is on his way.

“I’m sorry, you didn’t get the ball I threw you. I wanted to make sure you got one, so I hope this signed game ball makes up for it! Hope to see you at a game soon!” Meneses wrote in a letter to Hilliard.

There have been many instances of late where adults have selfishly tried to get autographs or stolen foul balls and home run balls from fans.

During this year’s All-Star Game festivities in Los Angeles, an older gentleman got into a fight with a young fan who was trying to get an autograph on the red carpet.

He held out his hand, holding a ball and pen, to sign over the child’s head. When the child took exception, the angry man shouted at him.

Gina Hilliard thanked the Nationals for their gesture when they first arrived, saying, “Hopefully this serves as a sign of a good experience at the park instead of a bad one!”