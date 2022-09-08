After an award-winning year, broadcaster Mike Tirico is ready to play ‘Sunday Night Football’.

Mike Tirico doesn’t necessarily call himself a globetrotter, but the way he’s been traveling over the past 18 months might suggest otherwise.

Frequent flyer miles and extended hotel stays are part of the job and no stranger to Tirico, who was the prime-time host for NBC Sports and the Olympics and, now 55, is in his third decade as a broadcaster.

Tirico has been front and center calling and hosting some of the world’s biggest events, from the Summer and Winter Olympics to the Indianapolis 500 and US Open to the Triple Crown horse racing series and Super Bowl 56, all of which earned him 2022. Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Host.

Tirico’s busy year continued in February, where he anchored the Winter Olympics show in prime time for one night in Beijing before heading to Los Angeles’ Sophie Stadium to lead coverage of the Super Bowl for a five-hour pregame show less than 48 hours later. He then moved back across the country to host the rest of the Winter Games from NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

Through it all, Tirico says he is now refreshed.

Play to Win $25K: USA Today NFL Survivor Pool

“The year is exhilarating and exhausting at the same time,” Tirico told USA TODAY Sports. “It’s definitely been the most rewarding stretch I’ve ever had. Every event is great and it’s great for me to be a part of it.

4th & Monday:Subscribe to get the latest news and notes around the NFL

Survival Pool:Keys to Win USA Today Sports NFL Survivor Pool

Best booth?:We have a sports announcer fantasy draft. Which booth is best?

Now, Tirico is set to take over play-by-play duties from Al Michaels (moved to Amazon) for “Sunday Night Football,” the most-watched program on television, starting with Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. He dominated the ratings and musical chairs position in the broadcast booths of each network for a decade, but Tirico says being a part of so many different events has 20 million viewers ready to listen to him.

Tirico says he feels no pressure from trying to impress people; The only pressure comes from learning how to improve in his ever-evolving job.

“I think for all of us every experience helps you the next time, because so many different things happen — it’s off the field, culturally, socially — it’s a different conversation dealing with athletes in 2022 in competition. Dealing with athletes 15 or 20 years ago,” Tirico said.

“So being around a lot of different sports and a lot of different people helps you have a broader base for every situation that comes up or every type of person that you cover in a particular sport.”

While Sunday Night Football is considered the gold standard, Tirico says it doesn’t need to be because of the people in the booth. Viewers usually gravitate towards their favorite play-by-play announcers and analysts, but Sunday Night Football offers a different alternative; The schedule usually features the league’s best teams and players.

Of the 21 teams currently on the Sunday night schedule, only five (Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, Chargers, Vikings) have not made the playoffs in 2021, while four perennial playoff teams (Cowboys, Buccaneers, Packers, Chiefs) have made three appearances. Each.

“I don’t think the pressure is compared to being in different situations because I’ve been a part of the No. 1 prime-time show for the last two years,” Tirico said. “I’ve done eight or nine games. Sunday night. I’ve done 200 prime-time NFL games in my career. A lot of unknowns get eliminated very quickly. My addition doesn’t seem to significantly affect what viewers get.

“Everyone on the crew is a longtime friend and people are going to start the game regardless. So familiarity with everyone takes any pressure out of the equation.”

So, what can fans expect from the partnership between Tirico and analyst Chris Collinsworth as SNF heads into its 17th season on NBC?

While every broadcaster has their different styles of calling a game, Tirico said he lets the moment come to him.

“We have different styles. If it gets you out of your seat and excites you and makes you react emotionally, then be that person,” Tirico said. “Know the moment and meet the moment. But if you watch the NFL, you’ve seen me on the air. It’s like, ‘Who’s the new guy? And where did he come from?’