After an abortion shake-up in Michigan on Monday, voters head to the polls on Tuesday.

A January 17, 2020 photo shows the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing, Michigan.

Carlos Osorio/AP


Carlos Osorio/AP

A January 17, 2020 photo shows the Michigan Hall of Justice in Lansing, Michigan.

Carlos Osorio/AP

Up until Monday in Michigan, the line on abortion rights was clear. The state has a 1931 law criminalizing abortions that are not performed during pregnancy. Rowe vs. Wade. May, one month before Dobbs the state’s lowest court placed an injunction against the 1931 law, so it was not in effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Rowe vs Wade.

On Monday, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that the injunction does not apply to district attorneys so they can enforce the 1931 abortion ban. But since the decision does not take effect within 21 days, this gives time for appeals.

people in the state Can still have access to abortions in the state, but it’s a confusing time and some abortion providers aren’t entirely sure how the law is going.

Tuesday gubernatorial primaries

The backdrop of Michigan’s gubernatorial primaries, which took place Tuesday, where Republican candidates are battling each other for a chance to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

All five candidates oppose abortion rights, and all five support a 1931 state law criminalizing abortion. Including Tudor Dixon. On Friday evening, she was supported by former President Donald Trump. It was also supported by Michigan Right to Life, a really big hit in Michigan Republican politics.

State constitutional amendment

Michigan is also campaigning to include the right to abortion in the state constitution. The group behind the Reproductive Freedom for All amendment gathered a record 750,000 signatures last month.

If this issue hits the ballot in November, voters will certainly vote for governor, but they will also vote for the future of abortion rights in Michigan. This could seriously impact voter turnout in the state.

