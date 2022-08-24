New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Texas law enforcement officers were recently involved in a traffic stop that turned into a pursuit that ultimately yielded ten bundles of marijuana.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say they tried to stop a Toyota passenger car on Military Highway 281 earlier this week after the car ran a traffic violation before flying over them, according to a department Twitter post.

During the pursuit, the driver of the car sideswiped a United States Border Patrol unit vehicle.

“DPS aircraft provided air support as the driver eluded law enforcement traveling at speeds in excess of 95 mph,” the agency said in a Facebook post. “The driver eventually stopped and was apprehended. A search of the vehicle revealed 10 bundles of marijuana, weighing 240 pounds, located in the rear passenger seat and trunk area.”

The Facebook post added that the driver, 18-year-old Azel Pena, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana in Cameron County, Texas.

The law enforcement action was part of Operation Lone Star, an effort by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety to combat drug trafficking and human trafficking.

“Texas will not sit by as President Biden turns a blind eye to the crisis on our southern border,” Abbott said in a statement earlier this year announcing more funding for the operation. “The safety and security of Texans is our top priority, and we will continue to fight to keep our communities safe. With this additional funding, the Lone Star State is fully equipped to provide Texans with the border security policies they demand and deserve.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.