After a positive COVID test, Sen. Manchin was alone

Charleston, W.Va. (AP) – Sen. Joe Manchin Tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms, the West Virginia lawmaker tweeted Monday. The 74-year-old Democrat said he was fully vaccinated and boosted.

“I will follow CDC guidelines in isolation as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians,” he said.

82-year-old Sena. With Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., recently missing votes after two hip surgeries, Manchin’s illness underscores the fragility of Democrats’ control of the Senate. Members of the House of Representatives can vote remotely by proxy, but members of the Senate cannot.

The party hopes to advance several legislative priorities in the 50-50 chamber this campaign season, including votes expected next week on a top-level measure to curb drug prices and extend federal subsidies for health insurance.

But with summer recess soon to begin and the waning weeks of elections in November, any Democratic absences due to new cases of COVID-19 or other causes could complicate those plans. Leahy’s aides said he was available to vote in the Senate if necessary. Democrats control the chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote

  • Doctor: Biden’s Covid symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

  • Some schools affected by the virus will make some changes for the new year

  • The Philippine leader has made a silent pledge on human rights despite the recovery

  • Indonesia’s Widodo will meet Xi in a rare visit to China ahead of the G20

    Lawmakers are expected to take a final vote on a bill to boost semiconductor production, which has bipartisan support. The bill is a top priority for the Biden administration in the Senate.

    The legislation would add about $79 billion to the deficit over 10 years as a result of new grants and tax breaks that subsidize spending by computer chip makers when building or expanding chip plants in the United States.

