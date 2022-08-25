After a dismal summer, Alberta should brace for more wildfires this fall, experts say.

Dry and hot weather increases the risk of wildfires in communities across Alberta, and experts say the risk will remain high even after the province’s wildfire season officially ends.

Wildfire activity in the province has intensified in recent weeks due to scorching temperatures, drought and lightning strikes.

“We see this pattern extending into September, and maybe beyond,” said Mike Flannigan, professor of wildfires at Thompson Rivers University and a senior scientist with the Canadian Forest Service.

While long-term forecasts should be taken “with a grain of salt,” Alberta must be prepared to extend the wildfire season into an “active autumn” and keep fire brigades on standby, Flannigan said in an interview.

“As long as this hot and dry weather continues, fire will be a problem. And if we have winds, a fire can be a real problem.”

Data shows that wildfire seasons in Canada are getting longer and more severe. Climate change has increased the frequency and intensity of wildfires around the world and made Alberta’s boreal forests especially vulnerable.

What was once a predictable four-month season has now stretched out, with fires burning in early spring, fall and winter.

The province says it’s ready to respond if needed this fall, but the union that represents seasonal firefighters says the Alberta government doesn’t have enough personnel to fight wildfires.

The 2021 fire covered an area of ​​about 40 hectares in the Edson Forest Zone. (May Anderson/CBC)

According to Natalie Hasell, meteorologist for Environment Canada, there could be additional strain on forward resources in the coming weeks.

Dry conditions hit the prairies hard. Some communities have been without rain for weeks, Hasell said, and dry thunderstorms have made communities in central and northern Alberta particularly vulnerable to fires.

“The forecast does not promise precipitation,” she said. “It doesn’t look like the bushfire situation is going to end anytime soon.”

Fire season in Alberta officially begins on March 1st and ends on October 31st.

In late April, the Alberta Provincial Employees Union warned that the government had reduced the number of seasonal firefighters to about four months this year.

Mike Dempsey, vice president of AUPE, said the province has delayed hiring some wildland crews until the end of May and will terminate many contracts earlier than usual in early September.

The shortage has been chronic this season, he said, and many seasonal workers will leave from the first week of September.

“Their contracts came to an end because they were cut,” Dempsey said. “And I now understand that the government is desperately trying to renew some of these contracts.”

The downsizing is a gamble that challenges both expert advice and current projections, he said.

Mackenzie Blyth, cabinet spokeswoman for Nate Horner, whose portfolio includes forestry, said the fire budget had not been cut and no firefighter positions had been abolished before their agreed deadlines.

“Seasonal firefighters are hired for various fixed terms, and the duration of work depends on the current and forecast fire danger,” Blyth said in a statement.

The province is ready to respond to the wildfire emergency with additional resources at any time of the year, he said.

Flannigan said most provinces have legislated end dates for fire seasons, but they will be renewing contracts for seasonal workers and calling in outside help if needed.

As the wildfire season gets longer, he said it becomes more important that provincial governments manage their resources and carefully guard their budgets.

“We have seen fires every month of the year,” he said. “If you have dry fuel and hot, dry and windy conditions, no matter the month, you are at risk.”

“Always ready”

Of the 59 wildfires that broke out in Alberta on Wednesday, 40 were classified as contained and 19 under control.

The danger is highest along the province’s northern border, where wildfire risk is assessed as high or extreme.

“Every time we see hot, dry conditions, it’s a concern,” said Melissa Storey, spokeswoman for Alberta Wildfire. “We are always monitoring weather conditions and making sure we have available resources.”

According to Melissa Storey, spokesperson for Alberta Wildfire, fire extinguishers are available year-round when they are needed. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Most fires in Alberta occur in the spring after the snow melts, while the long nights of the fall season usually bring some relief. Forest fires in Alberta, however, are planned year-round, Storey said.

“We don’t consider wildfire season over until we see significant amounts of rain or snow,” she said.

“Our statutory end date is October 31st, but we are always prepared for whatever may come.”

Throw away the calendar?

Jamie Cutts, a firefighter with over 30 years of wilderness experience, has said for decades that the season will come and go like clockwork.

“Before, we could always use the calendar,” said Coutts, who is now a deputy fire chief in Chestermere. “In my opinion, we need to throw out this calendar.”

Coutts said the province needs to be more proactive in fighting fires and set guaranteed budgets for each season.

“It always worries me that staffing and dealing with wildfires is based on budgets and policies and wildfires just don’t care about those things.

“Mother nature has no such rules.”