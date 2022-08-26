After a dark turn, Shia LaBeouf found new faith

An actor raised with both Jewish and Christian traditions, sat with
Bishop Robert Baron of the Word on Fire Catholic Ministries to talk about how his faith has helped him.
LaBeouf says he began studying Catholicism while preparing for “Padre Pio,” his upcoming film about the saint of the same name.
“Seeing other people who had sinned beyond what I could ever imagine also found in Christ made me think, ‘Oh, that gives me hope,'” he said. “I started listening to the experiences of other corrupt people who had found their way – into this – and I felt like I was allowed to.”
LaBeouf said at one point that he felt suicidal and was deeply ashamed of the events in his life.
“I had a gun on the table. I was out of here,” LaBeouf said. “I didn’t want to be alive when all this happened. Shame like I’ve never felt before — the kind of shame that makes you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go out and get like a taco.”
“But I also had a strong desire to hold on,” he added.
At that time
LaBeouf was going through a period of personal and professional turmoil.
While preparing for his new role, LaBeouf lived in a monastery with Franciscan Capuchin friars.
“I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Taking me away from worldly desires. It was all happening at the same time. But I wouldn’t have had the motivation to get in my car, to drive. [to the monastery] If I don’t think, ‘Oh, I’m going to save my career,'” he said.