type here...
Entertainment After a dark turn, Shia LaBeouf found new faith
Entertainment

After a dark turn, Shia LaBeouf found new faith

By printveela editor

-

4
0
- Advertisment -

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a trained counselor. NSPL site.

(CNN)Shia LaBeouf says He invented Catholicism dark period in his life.

An actor raised with both Jewish and Christian traditions, sat with Bishop Robert Baron of the Word on Fire Catholic Ministries to talk about how his faith has helped him.
LaBeouf says he began studying Catholicism while preparing for “Padre Pio,” his upcoming film about the saint of the same name.
    “Seeing other people who had sinned beyond what I could ever imagine also found in Christ made me think, ‘Oh, that gives me hope,'” he said. “I started listening to the experiences of other corrupt people who had found their way – into this – and I felt like I was allowed to.”
      LaBeouf said at one point that he felt suicidal and was deeply ashamed of the events in his life.
      Read on
      “I had a gun on the table. I was out of here,” LaBeouf said. “I didn’t want to be alive when all this happened. Shame like I’ve never felt before — the kind of shame that makes you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go. You can’t go out and get like a taco.”
      How to get help:

      In the US, call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

      The International Association for Suicide Prevention And Friends from all over the world Also provides contact information for crisis centers around the world.

      “But I also had a strong desire to hold on,” he added.
        At that timeLaBeouf was going through a period of personal and professional turmoil.
          While preparing for his new role, LaBeouf lived in a monastery with Franciscan Capuchin friars.
          “I know now that God was using my ego to draw me to Him. Taking me away from worldly desires. It was all happening at the same time. But I wouldn’t have had the motivation to get in my car, to drive. [to the monastery] If I don’t think, ‘Oh, I’m going to save my career,'” he said.

          Previous articleStudents, taxpayers deserve better than Biden’s reverse Robin Hood plan
          Next articleJustice Department issues revised Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

          Latest news

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Bills punter Matt Ariza not subject to NFL personal conduct policy amid rape allegations: report

          closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
          Read more
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          Conservative group drops six-figure claim over left’s ‘war on children’

          closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 26 Here are...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Rest in Peace Cream Cheese Liberté: Montreal bagel lovers mourn the end of their favorite shmear

          Popular Liberté cream cheese pulled from shelves16 hours agoDuration 2:03Bagel lovers in Montreal are mourning the end of...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          OnPolitics Special Edition: Six Months of Russia’s War in Ukraine

          Hello, OnPolitics readers!it is Ella And AmyWith a special edition of OnPolitics on Russia's war in Ukraine.The whole world...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          The Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince was arrested at the Miami airport on a fugitive warrant

          MIAMI (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince was arrested Thursday at Miami International Airport on a fugitive...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Justice Department issues revised Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

          Share this article on Facebook. share this article on twitter Share this article by email Show additional share options Share this article...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News