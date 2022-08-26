If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, please call or visit the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 to connect with a trained counselor. NSPL site.

(CNN) Shia LaBeouf says He invented Catholicism dark period in his life.

An actor raised with both Jewish and Christian traditions, sat with Bishop Robert Baron of the Word on Fire Catholic Ministries to talk about how his faith has helped him.

LaBeouf says he began studying Catholicism while preparing for “Padre Pio,” his upcoming film about the saint of the same name.

“Seeing other people who had sinned beyond what I could ever imagine also found in Christ made me think, ‘Oh, that gives me hope,'” he said. “I started listening to the experiences of other corrupt people who had found their way – into this – and I felt like I was allowed to.”

LaBeouf said at one point that he felt suicidal and was deeply ashamed of the events in his life.

